Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker got the 2022 Big Eight Conference volleyball season off to a strong start.
In conference openers on Thursday, Craig defeated Madison La Follette 3-0, while Parker coasted past Madison East 3-0.
The Cougars won by scores of 25-19, 25-12, 25-10. The Vikings were victors 25-21, 25-16, 25-15.
"The girls really bounced back nicely from the difficult weekend we had for the Parker Craig invite," Parker coach Andy Kimball said. "I felt like we really improved on some things where we struggled a few days ago. We have a lot of improvement to do, but the players really seem up for the challenge.
"Jenna Runaas really did a nice job hitting on the right side tonight finding the floor at a few key moments."
Craig, which was sixth at the Cougars/Vikings Classic last weekend, dominated La Follette.
"We started slow but got the job done," Craig first-year coach Emily Collas said. "It feels good to have our first conference win under our belt. There's still lots of things to work on, and we have a lot of growing to do.
"Overall, I'm proud that they came out and finished the sets strong."
Parker hosts Madison Memorial on Tuesday, while Craig hosts Sun Prairie West on Thursday.
