After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Big Eight Conference volleyball is back this fall.
The eague’s four Madison schools opted out entirely for the 2020-21 school year, while the remaining six Big Eight schools played an abbreviated alternate fall season last spring.
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker both look to play spoiler roles in hopes of dethroning conference powerhouses Verona and Sun Prairie.
The city teams began the 2021 season over the weekend as part of the Cougars/Vikings Classic two-day tournament.
Craig was fifth in the upper division Gold bracket, while Parker finished second in the lower division Silver bracket and 10th overall.
The Cougars were 3-3 in the alternate fall season last spring and 4-5 in the Big Eight in 2019.
Blake Budrow, now beginning his 31st season as Craig’s head coach, likes the athleticism and depth of this year’s team.
“I’m very pleased with where we are at after this past weekend and as far as getting the season started,” Budrow said. “We switched to a 6-2, and the girls are still getting used to it, but I think they’re also seeing how effective it can be,” Budrow said. “Our two young setters did a great job of setting up the offense and getting our bigs some swings.
“And by moving Abby Trapp from a setter to our libero, it’s going to make our offense tough to block because she does such a great job of keeping the ball in play.”
Outside hitters and four-year starters Britten Bertagnoli and Mckaylie Justman form a powerful one-two punch both outside and as middle hitters.
Kelly Heinzen, Kiarra Henkel and Brynn McBride will also see time, either in the middle or on the right side.
Budrow said Maddie McCormick can also play right side hitter, along with Bella Vitaioli, who is a threat at outside or middle hitter.
Sophomores Lily Campbell and Avery Donelson are the primary setters.
“Sun Prairie and Verona are going to be good along with Middleton, but I really think we can play with anybody,” Budrow said. “We’ve got good experience and some big hitters up front. I’m really looking forward to the season.”
Parker finished third in the Big Eight in 2019 and advanced to a Division 1 sectional final match before losing to state powerhouse Burlington. The Vikings were 1-6 in the alternate fall season last spring.
“I thought we passed the eye test this past weekend,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “We had a little bit of a rough start on Friday, but you have to remember two of those losses were to Edgerton and Sauk Prairie, who played in the championship match.
“The key for us is going to be figuring out what works best for us and building off of that. But I definitely feel like we took a step forward on Saturday.”
Senior Jayda Schober and junior Kylee Skrzypchak figure to be two of the top hitters in the conference. They combined for 116 kills in the two-day tournament.
“What was even more impressive with those two was their serve/receive stats,” Kimball said. “That’s where they’re probably going to be most valuable for us because they’re so good at both.”
Sydney Pajerski and Khushi Patel will have the responsibility of setting up the front row attack, which will also include Brooke Payne, Jenna Runaas and Addie Miller.
The Big Eight season begins Thursday, September 9.