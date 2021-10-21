Janesville Craig’s girls volleyball team made quick work of Beloit Memorial in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Cougars never trailed in sweeping the 13th-seeded Purple Knights 3-0. Craig won 25-6, 25-16 and 25-11.
Craig (24-8) will play host to fifth-seeded Westosha Central in a regional final match at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In beating Beloit for the third time this season, Craig dominated from the start. The Cougars jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first set and never looked back. Leading 14-7, Britten Bertagnoli served the last 11 points in finishing the opening set.
Craig coach Blake Budrow said he was glad to see his team stay focused on Beloit and not look ahead to what was likely going to be a showdown with Westosha on Saturday night.
“We stayed on the attack all night and that’s what I wanted to see,” Budrow said. “Our serving was solid, and even though we played a little faster than I wanted us to, we did so for the right reasons. We were moving and passing the ball very well.”
Beloit (4-23) cut an early six-point deficit down to 20-16 in the second set, but Craig answered with a 5-0 run to end it. Justman’s kill made it 24-16 and senior Maddie McCormick finished it off with another kill.
Set 3 was all Craig’s. The Cougars built a 10-4 lead and coasted to win. Bertagnoli’s blast from the left side ended the match.
Justman, a senior, finished with a match-high 13 kills and added three service aces. The senior Bertagnoli had three aces and 11 kills. Sophomore setter Lily Campbell had 30 assists.
Craig can now concentrate on longtime Southern Lakes powerhouse Westosha Central. The Falcons beat Madison La Follette in four sets to advance to the regional title match.
“It should be a great matchup,” Budrow said. “I’m glad we’re playing them at home.
“They’ve had an excellent program for a long time. It’s going to come down to who makes the fewest mistakes, and how each team serves and receives.”