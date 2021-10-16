BELOIT
The Janesville Craig girls volleyball team finished fourth in Saturday’s Big Eight Conference tournament, dropping the third-place match to Madison Memorial by scores of 25-20, 12-25, 13-15.
The Cougars went 3-1 in pool play, losing only to eventual tournament champion Verona, and then lost to runner-up Middleton in a crossover semifinal. Craig beat Madison East, Madison West and Janesville Parker in its pool.
Parker finished eighth in the 10-team field, losing to Sun Prairie in the seventh-place match, 16-25, 17-25. Coach Andy Kimball’s Vikings beat Madison East in pool play, but lost to Verona, Craig and West.
“We had ‘em in that second set and made a push in the third,” Kimball said of the match with West.
Kimball credited senior Brooke Payne with a strong day, as she totaled nine blocks in the five matches. “Her verticality causes a lot of problems,” Kimball said.
Kimball also praised the serving of Emilie Curtis, who led the Vikings with six service aces. “She was back there (in the back row) for a lot of our points,” the coach said.
Parker’s kill leaders were Kylee Skrzypchak with 38 and Jayda Schober with 35. Schober also led the Vikings with 33 digs on the day.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Beloit Memorial
Championship—Verona def. Middleton, 25-19, 25-17.
Third place—Madison Memorial def. Janesville Craig, 20-25, 25-12, 15-13.
Semifinals—Middleton def. Janesville Craig 25-22, 25-20; Verona def. Madison Memorial 25-20, 25-22.
Fifth place—Madison La Follette def. Madison West, 25-23, 25-13.
Seventh place—Sun Prairie def. Janesville Parker, 25-16, 25-17.
Consolation semifinals—Madison La Follette def. Madison West 25-23, 25-13; Sun Prairie def. Janesville Parker 25-16, 25-17.
Ninth place—Beloit Memorial def. Madison East, 21-25, 25-23, forfeit third set.
Pool A records—Middleton 4-0; Madison Memorial 3-1; Madison La Follette 2-2; Sun Prairie 1-3; Beloit Memorial 0-4.
Pool B records—Verona 4-0; Janesville Craig 3-1; Madison West 2-2; Janesville Parker 1-3; Madison East 0-4.
Craig—Def. Madison East 25-14, 25-10; def. Madison West 25-13, 25-22; def. Janesville Parker 25-21, 25-17; lost to Verona 25-19, 16-25, 11-15.
Parker—Lost to Verona 15-25, 5-25; def. Madison East 25-10, 25-6; lost to Janesville Craig 21-25, 17-25; lost to Madison West 10-25, 15-17, 7-15.
McFarland rolls in Rock
EDGERTON—McFarland, ranked fourth in the state in Division 2, cruised to the championship of the 10-team Rock Valley Conference tournament. Combined with the Spartans’ 9-0 record in Rock Valley dual matches, McFarland claimed the overall conference championshiop.
Brodhead finished second in the conference tournament and final standings, with Edgerton third and Whitewater fourth in both.
McFarland beat Brodhead in the conference tournament final, and Edgerton downed Whitewater in the third-place match.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Edgerton
Conference tournament standings—1, McFarland; 2, Brodhead; 3, Edgerton; 4, Whitewater; 5, Evansville; 6, Walworth Big Foot; 7, East Troy; 8, Clinton; 9, Jefferson; 10, Beloit Turner.
Conference dual-match standings—McFarland 9-0; Brodhead 8-1; Edgerton 7-2; Walworth 5-4; Whitewater 5-4; East Troy 4-5; Evansville 4-5; Jefferson 2-6; Beloit Turner 1-7; Clinton 0-9.
Final overall standings—1, McFarland 27 points; 2, Brodhead 24; 3, Edgerton 21; 4, Whitewater 18; 5, Walworth Big Foot 14; 6, Evansville 13; 7, East Troy 9; 8, Jefferson 5; 9 (tie), Beloit Turner 2, Clinton 2.
Championship match—McFarland def. Brodhead.
Third place—Edgerton def. Whitewater.
Semifinals—McFarland def. Whitewater; Brodhead def. Edgerton.
Quarterfinals—Whitewater def. Big Foot; McFarland def. Beloit Turner; Brodhead def. East Troy; Edgerton def. Evansville.
Play-in matches—Beloit Turner def. Jefferson; East Troy def. Clinton.
Fifth place—Evansville def. Big Foot.
Seventh place—East Troy def. Clinton.
Ninth place—Jefferson def. Beloit Turner.
Consolation semifinals—Big Foot def. Clinton; Evansville def. East Troy.
Consolation quarterfinals—Clinton def. Beloit Turner; East Troy def. Jefferson.