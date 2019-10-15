Janesville Craig High volleyball coach Blake Budrow hopes his team got all its hitting problems out of its system as it approaches Saturday’s Big Eight Conference Tournament.

The Cougars lost at Madison Memorial on Tuesday, 25-14, 25-13, 15-25, 25-15 to finish the conference’s regular season with a 4-5 record.

“We just had problems getting into the flow of our offense,” Budrow said. “They got us out of our system.

“McKaylie Justman and Rachel Bonham both served very well with six aces each,” Budrow added. “But we had a lot of hitting errors. This was the first time all season we hit that poorly.”

“Hopefully we’ll get it figured out by this weekend.”

Justman led the Cougars with eight kills. Abby Trapp led the team with 19 assists.

The conference tournament will be at Janesville Parker High.

MEMORIAL 3, CRAIG 1

Janesville Craig 14 13 25 15

Madison Memorial 25 25 15 25

Craig statistics (aces-kills-assists)—McKaylie Justman, 6-0-0; Taylor Tompkins, 0-0-0; Julia Masterson, 0-0-0; Taylor Morgan, 0-0-0; Kelly Heinzen, 0-1-0; Abby Trapp, 0-0-19; Lauren Glissendorf, 0-1-1; Maggie DeGarmo, 0-0-0; Sophia Vitaioli, 0-1-0; Rachel Bonham, 6-2-0; Taia Hodgkinson, 2-3-0; Britten Bertagnoli, 0-6-0; Jessa Alderman, 0-1-0.