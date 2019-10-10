Janesville Craig's volleyball team got back to the .500 mark in the Big Eight Conference on Thursday.

The visiting Cougars swept Madison West 3-0 to improve to 4-4 in conference play. Craig won 25-20, 25-22, 25-10.

"It was a real good team effort with some solid individual play," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "Rachel (Bonham) and Britten (Bertagnoli) did a real nice job in the middle, and Lauren (Glissendorf) served really well and was able to take West out their system.

"And I thought in the second and third games, Abby Trapp did a great job of setting up our offense and getting the ball where it needed to be."

Bertagnoli and Bonham combined for 20 kills, while Trapp finished with 23 assists.

Craig wraps up the conference season Tuesday at Madison Memorial.

CRAIG 3, WEST 0

Janesville Craig;25;25;25

Madison West;20;22;10

Craig (aces, kills, assists)--McKaylie Justman 1-2-0; Taylor Tompkins 1-0-0; Julia Masterson 0-0-4; Kelly Heinzen 1-4-0; Abby Trapp 0-4-23; Lauren Glissendorf 6-0-0; Maggie DeGarmo 0-2-1; Sophia Vitaioli 3-1-0; Rachel Bonham 3-9-0; Taia Hodgkinson 0-2-0; Britten Bertagnoli 0-11-0; Jessa Alderman 1-1-0.