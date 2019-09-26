JANESVILLE

Blake Budrow did not need to see his Janesville Craig volleyball team compete in a stressful environment Thursday.

The Cougars have been in their fair share of tight matches, including a couple five-setters, this season with mixed results.

So when they cruised to victory in their first two sets against visiting Madison La Follette, Budrow would have been just fine with a quick and easy sweep.

The Cougars did not oblige, but they did at least show some resilience. They trailed for most of the third set before rallying for a 25-8, 25-8, 25-23 Big Eight Conference sweep.

"That's just the sport of volleyball--you win those first two games sort of big, and sometimes you have a little letdown," Budrow said. "But they battled through it.

"We figured it out and found a way to win, and I think that shows our growth. Earlier in the year, I don't know if that would've happened."

Craig improved to 2-4 in conference play, while La Follette is 1-5.

Cougars senior libero Lauren Glissendorf set the tone early in the first set. She served 10 consecutive points, including three aces, to give the Cougars a 15-1 lead.

Glissendorf also led a spirited defensive campaign along the back line throughout the night.

"Lauren did a great job going from corner to corner to make some great ups," Budrow said.

Game two followed nearly an identical script, as Craig got out to a 10-3 lead to force a timeout and never looked back. Freshman Taia Hodginskon had half of her eight kills and a block in that set.

"Taia blocks really well, and now she's figuring out the hitting part of it, too," Budrow said. "She times things well and hits over-passes great."

The third set was a different story for the Cougars, however.

Craig led 4-3 but otherwise was tied or trailed for the first 42 points. The Cougars trailed 20-16 when sophomore McKaylie Justman hammered two straight kills through the La Follette block, added another clean spike and later dropped another shot in to tie it at 21-21.

Justman finished with a match-high 13 kills.

"McKaylie played a great game," Budrow said. "She kept them off balance. She'd hit one hard, then come to a roll shot in the middle or a tip down the line. It was a really smart game."

When it was 23-23, the Lancers saw their block attempt sail out of bounds, and Justman closed out the match with an ace.

Abby Trapp led the Cougars with 23 assists.

Craig is off until next Thursday, when it hosts Madison East.

CRAIG 3, LA FOLLETTE 0

Madison La Follette;8;8;23

Janesville Craig;25;25;25

Craig stats (aces-kills-assists)--McKaylie Justman 3-13-0, Taylor Tompkins 3-0-0, Julia Masterson 2-0-5, Kelly Heinzen 1-3-0, Abby Humphrey 0-0-0, Abby Trapp 2-0-23, Lauren Glissendorf 4-0-0, Maggie DeGarmo 1-1-1, Sophia Vitaoli 1-0-0, Rachel Bonham 0-5-10, Taia Hodgkinson 1-8-0, Britten Bertagnoli 0-6-0, Jessa Alderman 1-0-0.