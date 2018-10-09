JANESVILLE
Five Janesville Craig High seniors celebrated their final regular-season home volleyball match Tuesday with the typical pregame ceremony, including receiving gift bags.
The presents kept on coming once the match began.
Senior Amanda Carlson piled up a match-high 13 kills, and the Cougars benefited from a litany of Madison Memorial hitting errors in the first two sets of a Big Eight Conference sweep at Craig.
Craig won 25-16, 25-18, 25-19, to win its ninth straight match to close out the regular season.
"Especially after last year, we went to five games and came back (against Memorial), it was really good just to come out strong," Carlson said. "The passes have been really good lately off of serve receive, and just good digs, so we've been able to run a good offense."
The Cougars got out to an 11-6 lead in the first set behind a pair of kills from senior Lily Stockheimer, and they never faltered from there.
They got nearly half of their points off Memorial errors (seven hitting, two service errors and three net violations).
It was more of the same in the second, as Memorial gave up 13 points on errors. Freshman Britten Bertagnoli had a pair of kills early as Craig got out to a 10-4 lead.
"I thought we came out and played a pretty clean match," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "They're a quality team. They took Middleton to five, beat Sun Prairie in one game.
"We didn't have many unforced errors, and they did. Our servers were hitting the zones that (assistant coach Shane Lilly) was calling, and that hopefully gets them out of system if we hit the right spot. That worked well tonight."
The Spartans had no answer for Carlson in the third and final set.
Though Memorial recovered from an early 8-2 deficit to tie the score at 8-8, Craig pulled away behind two more Bertagnoli kills and a tip and a block from Stockheimer.
Carlson had six of her kills in the third, and her ace put the Cougars at match point before it somewhat fittingly ended with the Spartans being called for a double hit.
"She (Carlson) was able to go line and then some roll shots and then hit it hard," Budrow said. "They all did their job tonight."
Senior Taylor Salmon posted 31 assists in the victory, which left Craig at 7-2 in Big Eight play, good for a third-place finish heading into the conference tournament Saturday.
Craig also learned its postseason seed early this week. The fifth-seeded Cougars will host 12th-seeded Elkhorn in a WIAA regional semifinal Oct. 18, with the winner advancing to play fourth-seeded Milton or Madison La Follette in a regional final two nights later.
CRAIG 3, MEMORIAL 0
Madison Memorial;16;18;19
Janesville Craig;25;25;25
Craig statistics: (aces-kills-assists) Mckaylie Justman 3-1-0, Mackenzie Masters 0-2-0, Taylor Morgan 1-5-0, Skylar Flood 1-1-0, Lily Stockheimer 3-8-1 , Abby Trapp 0-0-8, Taylor Salmon 1-0-31, Sophia Vitaioli 0-1-2, Rachel Bonham 1-0-0, Amanda Carlson 1-13-0, Britten Bertagnoli 0-6-0, Maddie Grund 1-3-0. Blocks leader--Stockheimer, 3. Digs leader--Flood, 7.
Memorial leaders: Kills--Abbey Maier 12. Digs--Carolyn Bohm 10. Blocks--Maia Johnson 2. Aces--Maier 2. Assists--Maier 9.
