JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s volleyball team needed roughly five minutes to solve Elkhorn’s block Thursday night.
The fifth-seeded Cougars were stuffed multiple times by the 12th-seeded Elks in falling behind 5-4 out of the gate in a WIAA Division 1 tournament opener.
But Craig scored 70 of the next 100 points on the way to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-14 sweep that sets up an area regional final showdown with fourth-seeded Milton on Saturday night.
“Those first two blocks were great, but we were just trying to hit it hard, and they upped them or blocked them,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “Then we came back with a couple roll shots, hit them a little high. They had to try to adjust, and it opened up our whole offense.”
Craig led just 9-7 in the opening set when senior Lily Stockheimer sparked a 7-0 run to take control. She had two kills and a block in that span, and junior Maddy Grund later served six straight points for a 23-8 lead.
After closing the first set on a 16-3 run, the Cougars opened the second on a 13-4 spurt. Later, freshman McKaylie Justman served seven straight points, including three aces, as Craig continued to cruise.
Craig’s serving has been strong all season, and it showed again Thursday. Stockheimer served five early points in the third set, and senior setter Taylor Salmon had a seven-point run.
“We had some aces, and that just gets them out of their system,” Budrow said.
“Then we can run something off of a free ball. That’s key.”
The Cougars were never threatened in the third.
Senior Amanda Carlson led the team with nine kills, but the team showed its depth as Stockheimer finished with eight, and Justman and junior Rachel Bonham each had six.
“Taylor Salmon did a really good job of finding our open hitters after those first couple points,” Budrow said. “They didn’t know where we were going with it.”
And now Craig turns its attention to Milton for an area matchup that hasn’t made it on the schedule in some time. The Red Hawks finished second in the Badger South Conference and swept Madison La Follette in their opener Thursday.
“Years ago, we’d go over there and play them in a triangular, but then our conference nights never worked out where we had a same off night,” Budrow said. “They’re deep. They’ve got some good hitters at every spot. I know their offense is pretty good, and some nights our defense carries us. It should be fun.”
Saturday’s match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Milton High.
CRAIG 3, ELKHORN 0
Elkhorn 10 10 14
Janesville Craig 25 25 25
Craig stats: (aces-kills-assists) McKaylie Justman 3-6-0, Mackenzie Masters 0-4-0, Taylor Morgan 0-2-0, Skylar Flood 1-0-2, Lily Stockheimer 2-8-0, Abby Trapp 0-0-3, Lauren Glissendorf 0-1-1, Taylor Salmon 3-3-31, Rachel Bonham 0-6-2, Amanda Carlson 0-9-0, Maddie Grund 2-0-0. Digs leader—Glissendorf 12. Blocks leaders—Justman and Carlson, 2 each. Elkhorn stats not provided.
