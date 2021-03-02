BELOIT
Clinton's short volleyball season began pretty sweet Tuesday night at Beloit Turner.
The Cougars controlled the action in the season opener over the Trojans, winning 25-18, 25-15, 26-24 in a match that featured a steady stream of energy coming from the Clinton players, both on the court and on the bench.
"Having that energy was huge for us," Clinton libero Felicia Teubert said. "We know that it's a short season and it could end at any time, so we're just trying to go out there and have a lot of fun."
Although full statistics were not available following the game, several Cougars had terrific opening matches. Jayden Nortier was a force, Olivia Roehl gave Clinton a strong middle, and Sylvia Johansen played a strong all-around game.
Clinton coach Jordyn Ciochon said the group's effort level was terrific.
"We have a really strong group of six seniors, and you've got to have leaders on your team that are willing to step up and be a little crazy," Ciochon said. "And we've got a few of those. It's a complete game-changer."
The Cougars also limited their mistakes throughout the three games.
"We saw some things tonight that we weren't even seeing at the end of our season last year, which was great to see," Ciochon said.
With no official conference title designation up for grabs and no state tournament to shoot for, Ciochon said her team has some unique goals for the season.
"We took a survey before the year started and asked them what their goals were and what they expected from us this season," Ciochon said. "And almost every single person wrote down that they wanted to have fun. They kind of need it after all they've been through the past year."
Turner coach Kasey Quinn said there were some positives to take out of the match, particularly a strong final game. The Trojans were without their top all-around player, Madison Covey, who was out of town.
"I felt like we grew a lot as the match went on," Quinn said. "The goal is that on Thursday when we play Edgerton, we won't start at the beginning of this match, we'll start where we left off at the end and try to move forward from there."
Quinn said a case of the opening-night jitters might have affected the team early.
"We have always been an anxious, nervous team," Quinn said. "In what little offseason we had, we spent a significant amount of time working on that. We have the physical talent, but we'll have two good points, then an error. We have to learn the difference between good energy and bad energy. Sometimes we get too frenetic, and we're working on pulling that back."