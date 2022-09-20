In a matchup of undefeated Big Eight Conference volleyball teams, the home team prevailed Tuesday night.
Verona defeated visiting Janesville Craig 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 in a match that featured two 4-0 teams.
In a matchup of undefeated Big Eight Conference volleyball teams, the home team prevailed Tuesday night.
Verona defeated visiting Janesville Craig 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 in a match that featured two 4-0 teams.
The Wildcats remained tied with Middleton at 5-0, while the Cougars fall to 4-1.
“They were the better team tonight,” said Craig coach Emily Collas. “We couldn’t get any momentum going.”
Bella Vitaioli and Tea Hodgkinson each had six kills to lead the Cougars’ attack.
Junior Lily Campbell had nine assists.
The Cougars, who were coming off an exciting five-set victory last Thursday against Madison Memorial, will be at home against Madison West on Thursday.
“I’m hoping to take this as a learning experience,” Collas said.
Middleton 3, Parker 0—Visiting Middleton displayed its power game to defeat the Vikings 25-8, 25-11, 25-17 in a Big Eight Conference match Tuesday night.
The Cardinals are tied for the Big Eight lead with a 5-0 record. The Vikings dropped to 1-5.
Parker coach Andy Kimball said the Cardinals have a couple of Division 1 college recruits, which was noticeable.
“I’m not short, and I think I was looking eye-to-eye with a couple of them,” Kimball said. “And they’re not just tall and not just athletic. They are a combination of both.”
Katelyn Mills led the Vikings with seven assists and six digs.
Kimball liked the way the Vikings served and how they stood up defensively to the Cardinals’ power game.
“We had some really nice touches and controlled some tough returns,” Kimball said. “It was one of the better matches we’ve had in making plays and getting touches.
“Those are the things we are looking for them to do. We knew this was going to be a handful, and it was, but the girls didn’t play afraid tonight.”
The Vikings play at Madison La Follette on Thursday.
Middleton 25 25 25
Parker 8 11 17
Parker leaders: Kills—Isabel Perry,7. Assists—Katelyn Mills, 7. Digs—Mills, 6. Aces—Mya Barnes, 2.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.