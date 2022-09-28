Janesville Craig set things up nicely on its side of the net Wednesday night, which resulted in a Big Eight Conference girls volleyball victory at Madison East.
The Cougars dominated the Regents 25-9, 25-6, 25-10.
Janesville Craig set things up nicely on its side of the net Wednesday night, which resulted in a Big Eight Conference girls volleyball victory at Madison East.
The Cougars dominated the Regents 25-9, 25-6, 25-10.
Lily Campbell led Craig with 18 assists. Isabella Vitaioli was the benefactor of several of those, delivering 13 kills.
“The girls did a nice job of controlling the ball on our side of the net,” Craig coach Emily Collas said. “We’ve been talking a lot about moving our feet and taking care of the ball.
“When we pass better, our entire offense runs smoother,” Collas said. “Bella had a strong front row presence tonight.”
Elle Joyce led the Cougars with five aces.
“We played very well as a team,” Collas said.
The Cougars (5-2) are in third place in the conference behind undefeated co-leaders Middleton and Verona.
Craig plays host to nonconference opponent Waterford today at 7 p.m. The Cougars are at Middleton on Tuesday.
Janesville Craig 25 25 25
Madison East 9 6 10
Craig leaders: Assists—Lily Campbell 18. Kills—Isabella Vitaioli 13. Aces—Elle Joyce 5.
West 3, Parker 0—The Regents improved to 4-1 in the Big Eight by beating the host Vikings 25-14, 25-10, 25-9 on Wednesday night.
“It was senior night, so it was a bummer to drop all three sets,” said Parker coach Andy Kimball. “But I was really proud of the seniors.
“They played pretty tough against a really good team.”
Junior Katelyn Mills led the Vikings (2-6) with six assists and an ace serve.
Senior Khushi Patel had two assists, and fellow senior Chloe Purdy-Hilts led the team with eight digs.
The Vikings host Sun Prairie West on Tuesday night.
WEST 3, PARKER 0
Madison West 25 25 25
Janesville Parker 14 10 9
Parker leaders: Aces—Katelyn Mills 1. Kills—Kaelyn Minich 3. Assists—Mills 6, Khushi Patel 2. Digs—Chloe Purdy-Hilts 8, Rylee Jordan 6.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.