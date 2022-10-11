Janesville Craig rebounded from a loss to first-place Middleton by sweeping past visiting Madison East on Tuesday night in Big Eight Conference volleyball.
The Cougars won 25-18, 25-13, 25-22.
Janesville Craig rebounded from a loss to first-place Middleton by sweeping past visiting Madison East on Tuesday night in Big Eight Conference volleyball.
The Cougars won 25-18, 25-13, 25-22.
“We did a great job moving and picking up balls on defense as well,” Craig coach Emily Collas said. “Great momentum built up these past two weeks.”
The Cougars’ front line had dominant play from Bella Vitaioli and Taia Hodgkinson who had nine and eight kills, respectively.
The Cougars finished the Big Eight season with a 7-3 record.
CRAIG 3, EAST 0
Madison East 18 13 22
Janesville Craig 25 25 25
Craig leaders: Assists—Lily Campbell, 23. Kills—Bella Vitaioli, 9; Taia Hodgkinson, 8.
Big Foot 3, Parker 0—The Janesville Parker High girls volleyball team ventured outside the Big Eight Conference on Tuesday, but it couldn’t find a victory.
The Vikings lost to Big Foot High at Walworth, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19.
“This was one of more competitive matches we’ve had this year,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “The girls fought back in the first set after we were down 21-16 and pushed it to one point but just couldn’t quite get over the hump.
“Who knows, that could have changed the whole outcome.”
Kimball said Big Foot played steady, and the Vikings couldn’t overcome them.
The week doesn’t get easier. The Vikings conclude their Big Eight and regular-season schedule at Verona on Thursday night.
Verona (8-1) is behind Middleton (9-0) in the conference standings.
“Our whole schedule has been tough,” Kimball said. “It’s a tough conference.”
The Big Eight Conference tournament is Saturday at Parker. The WIAA regionals begin next Thursday.
BIG FOOT 3, PARKER 0
Janesville Parker 22 15 19
Walworth Big Foot 25 25 25
Parker leaders: Assists—Katelyn Mills, 19. Digs—Mya Barnes, 13; Karlie Zimmermann and Isabel Perry, 10 each. Kills—Perry, 10. Aces—Barnes and Perry, 2 each. Blocks—Tanya Allen, 2.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.