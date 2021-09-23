JANESVILLE
Getting stronger as the match went on, the Janesville Craig girls volleyball team knocked off perennial Big Eight Conference power Sun Prairie, 3-1, in a conference match Thursday night.
Sun Prairie won the first set 28-26, but Craig swept the next three by scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 25-21.
“We’ve been playing very well lately,” said Craig coach Blake Budrow, whose team improved to 3-1 in Big Eight play and 19-8 overall. “When we play smart and within our system, we can do good things.”
After missing out on at least one set point in the opener, the Cougars built a lead and kept it in the second set. Craig played a strong third set—“we didn’t have many errors at all,” Budrow said—and pulled away in the deciding fourth set.
Sophomore Lily Campbell led the Cougars with six service aces and 40 assists. “She made some good decisions on getting the ball to the right people,” Budrow said. Senior Mckaylie Justman added 20 kills with a .360 average.
CRAIG 3, SUN PRAIRIE 1Sun Prairie 28 17 9 21
Janesville Craig 26 25 25 25
Craig leaders—Aces: Lily Campbell 6. Kills: Mckaylie Justman 20. Assists: Campbell 40. Digs: Abby Trapp 22. Blocks: Britten Bertagnoli 2.
Cougars sweep Beloit to close regular season
BELOIT—Janesville Craig will head into next week’s Big Eight tournament on a good note after the Cougars swept Beloit Memorial Thursday afternoon.
“Beloit’s No. 2 and No. 3 doubles put up a great fight, but Eni Agollari and Karyssa Norland and Mackenna Kelly and Charlotte Mark held on for the wins. It was a good way to end the regular season,” Craig coach Pamela Clutson said.
The Big 8 Conference tournament begins next week at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 7,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 0Singles—Allison Grund (C) def. Jayda McKinley, 6-0 , 6-0; Rya Arreazola (C) def. Candiss Edwards, 6-0 , 6-0; Bridget Reilly (C) def. Mariana Cardenas, 6-1, 6-1; Lucy Rhoades, (C) def. Karla Martinez, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Addison Kooyman/Hattie Plenty, (C) def. Andrea Aleman/Alexandra Cabrera, 6-0. 6-0; Eni Agollari/Karyssa Norland, (C) def. Jillian Traver/Abby Middleton, 6-1, 6-4; Mackenna Kelly/Charlotte Mark (C) def. MarielaPerez/Jasmin Davison, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Vikings lose home match to Madison East, 5-2
JANESVILLE—Janesville Parker wrapped up its 2021 regular season at home Thursday with a 5-2 Big Eight loss to Madison East.
The Vikings got wins from Alicia Gonzalez at No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles from Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes.
MADISON EAST 5,
JANESVILLE PARKER 2Singles: Maria Brennan (ME) def. Martha Jacobseon, 6-1, 6-4.Jaylyn Decorah (ME) def. Chloe Lovelace, 6-0, 6-0. Elsa Marley (ME) def. Alexandra Craker. 6-1, 6-1. Alicia Gonzalez (JP) def. Kalena Patterson, 6-1 , 6-4.
Doubles: Annie Barnes/Lucy Barnes (JP) def. Tess McGlenn/Sitara Ihlenfield, 6-3, 6-3. Ava Ehrlinger/Ellie Haupt (ME) def. Cheyenne Spade/Victoria Ann Kampmann, 6-3 , 6-3. Nyree Pipson/Eudora Tvedt (ME) def. Myra Mohr/Hayee McCumber, 6-3 , 6-2.
Vikings fall to Verona
JANESVILLE—Janesville Parker came out on the losing end of a 11-1 decision at home against Verona on Thursday night.
The Vikings got their only goal of the contest in the 40th minute when Kai Onegaard scored on a penalty kick.
Parker (0-9 overall, 0-4 Big Eight) visits Craig on Tuesday.
VERONA 11, JANESVILLE PARKER 1
Verona 8 3 — 11
Parker 1 0 — 1
Parker goal: Kai Onegaard, 40th minute (PK)
Parker saves: Brendan Lovell 5; Onegaard 3.
Record: Parker 0-9 (0-4 Big Eight)