If you need a top-notch spiker, digger, blocker, setter or server, The Gazette’s all-area girls volleyball team has you covered.
Led by player of the year Chloe Buescher of Milton, the all-area team also features Taylor Salmon and Amanda Carlson of Janesville Craig; Julianna Getka of Janesville Parker; Kampbell Hehr of Walworth Big Foot; Abbey Johnson of Brodhead and Emme Bullis of Whitewater.
Carlson, Hehr and Johnson were selected to the team for the third straight year, while Buescher and Salmon made it back-to-back seasons.
Gazette sports editor Eric Schmoldt and sports writer John Barry settled on a seven-player team based on coaches’ feedback and their overall impressions after seeing all seven play at some point this past season.
The all-area team is based on the seven best players at any position.
Craig finished third in the rugged Big Eight Conference for the second straight season and Salmon was a big part of the team’s success.
A senior, she leaves the program as the all-time leader in assists with 3,671. She also set the single-season assist record a year ago and had 1,218 this season, which ranks second overall. She also is third all-time with 236 aces.
“Taylor read the court especially well, usually finding the hitter who was facing a solo block or was able to push to the corner to earn a kill,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “She led our 5-1 offense the last three years and improved her game all three seasons.
“And both Taylor and Amanda were on varsity for four years. The two of them were instrumental the last three years in leading Craig to an overall record of 110-36.”
Carlson, a senior, had 487 kills this season, which ranks third all-time. Her 1,679 career kills are the most in program history.
“Amanda was able to play middle hitter, right side and outside hitter for us,” Budrow said. “We moved her around depending on our serve-receive pattern and the matchups we saw on the other side. She was able to adjust to those expectations and perform very well.”
Carlson and Salmon were both two-time first-team all-Big Eight selections.
Getka was a model of consistency for the Vikings. The senior finished with 317 kills and 148 digs with a service percentage of 93.3.
“When it seems like there is heavy specialization in volleyball right now, one of the things that makes Julianna a special player is the fact that each season that she was with the varsity, she was asked to play a different position,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “We saw this experience really pay off this season when there were times that we needed to switch things up, and she was able to jump into another position with out any hesitation and maintain a high level of play.
“Julianna was all about the team and getting better was her priority everyday that she entered the gym. Something that sets a nice standard for the Parker Volleyball program.”
Hehr wrapped up an impressive prep career at Big Foot with another stellar season. The senior and Georgia State University recruit had some eye-popping overall numbers. She finished with 292 kills, 78 aces, 328 digs, 33 blocks and 472 assists en route to earning all-state honorable mention for the second straight year.
“Kampbell was a force to be reckoned with in the front row in both hitting and blocking,” Big Foot coach Kaitlin Dowden said. “Most teams did not have an answer when Kampbell was hitting.
“She’s also a talented setter, who is going to set at the collegiate level. She runs a consistent, quick tempo offense, and can see the court extremely well.”
Hehr’s a four-time first-team all-Rock Valley Conference selection and was a key member of two Rock Valley South championship teams in 2015 and 2016.
Johnson is another versatile player on the all-area team who is comfortable anywhere on the court. The senior and Viterbo University recruit finished this past season with 72 aces, 256 kills, 542 assists and 348 digs.
“Abbey is one of the best players I have had the privilege to coach,” Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said. “She consistently led our team in stats, but more important then numbers, Abbey never let up, always striving to get better and lead her teammates with poise and charisma.”
Johnson was all-state honorable mention for the second straight year and a four-time all-Rock Valley first-team selection, including the Rock South player of the year in 2016.
Bullis missed five weeks of the season due to a stress fracture in her foot but returned with a vengeance. The sophomore and University of Minnesota recruit had 134 kills, 243 digs and was a force at any position she played on the court.
“Due to her athleticism, volleyball IQ and versatility to play multiple positions, we were able to defend our opponents well and run different offenses which led us to open up our offense so our other hitters would have a single block,” her mother and Whitewater coach Kathy Bullis said.
“In our last match against East Troy, who went on to win a state title, we switched to a 6-2 and had Emme play middle in the front row to move quickly from pin to pin to block their two main hitters, and when in the back row, she set. So when she was full strength, she played multiple positions depending on our opponents’ strengths.”
