Brodhead High's girls volleyball team took one step closer to a state tournament berth Saturday night.

The top-seeded Cardinals cruised to a 3-0 win over fourth-seeded New Glarus in a Division 3 regional title match.

Brodhead hosts second-seeded Cuba City in a sectional semifinal match Thursday.

In Division 1, sixth-seeded Milton saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to third-seeded Waterford.

In Division 2, fourth-seeded Edgerton was swept by top-seeded and state-ranked McFarland 3-0.

At Brodhead, Abbie Dix had 13 kills and Alexis Kammerer added 10 aces to lead the Cardinals to the victory.

Division 1

Regional Final

WATERFORD 3, MILTON 1

Milton;25;13;17;23

Waterford;21;25;25;25

Division 2

Regional Final

MCFARLAND 3, EDGERTON 0

Edgerton;19;14;6

McFarland;25;25;25

Division 3

Regional Final

BRODHEAD 3, NEW GLARUS 0

New Glarus;14;5;18

Brodhead;25;25;25

Brodhead leaders: Aces--Alexis Kammerer 10. Kills--Abbie Dix 13. Assists--Kammerer 30. Digs--Kammerer 5, Kiarra Moe 5, Kaidynce Bevars 5. Blocks--Dix 3

