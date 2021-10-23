Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Brodhead High's girls volleyball team took one step closer to a state tournament berth Saturday night.
The top-seeded Cardinals cruised to a 3-0 win over fourth-seeded New Glarus in a Division 3 regional title match.
Brodhead hosts second-seeded Cuba City in a sectional semifinal match Thursday.
In Division 1, sixth-seeded Milton saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to third-seeded Waterford.
In Division 2, fourth-seeded Edgerton was swept by top-seeded and state-ranked McFarland 3-0.
At Brodhead, Abbie Dix had 13 kills and Alexis Kammerer added 10 aces to lead the Cardinals to the victory.
WATERFORD 3, MILTON 1
Milton;25;13;17;23
Waterford;21;25;25;25
MCFARLAND 3, EDGERTON 0
Edgerton;19;14;6
McFarland;25;25;25
BRODHEAD 3, NEW GLARUS 0
New Glarus;14;5;18
Brodhead;25;25;25
Brodhead leaders: Aces--Alexis Kammerer 10. Kills--Abbie Dix 13. Assists--Kammerer 30. Digs--Kammerer 5, Kiarra Moe 5, Kaidynce Bevars 5. Blocks--Dix 3
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!