BELOIT
It may be tempting to view the truncated volleyball season as simply a preamble to next fall, when conference, regional and sectional titles will be on the line.
Despite fielding a promising team that includes just three seniors, Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer isn't feeling that way at all.
The Cardinals swept Beloit Turner on Tuesday night, winning 25-17, 25-7, 25-13, and Kammerer said every victory should be treasured.
"The approach that I'm taking is that every game we play should be looked at as a gift," Kammerer said. "I want them to leave it all on the floor, because you never know what you're going to get next.
"I'm not thinking about what the fall might bring. I've been in situations before where we really thought we were going to have something, and then you have injuries or something and it doesn't pan out. I think our seniors deserve that approach, and we're giving all the kids a chance to grow and develop."
Kammerer's squad finished with 10 aces, including four by Madisyn Kail and three by Alexis Kammerer.
"I was really glad to see that, because we've struggled mentally serving in the last couple of games," Kammerer said. "That's really been our focus in practice this week, and it's nice to be able to see them come out and do their job."
Sophomore Abbie Dix was a force, finishing the match with 13 digs and 13 kills to go along with an ace.
"I thought we played really well tonight," Dix said. "We tried to work on some stuff and play some different players to get different looks. We just need to play our game and work as a team, and we'll be fine."
Alexis Kammerer played a terrific all-around floor game, leading the Cardinals with 28 assists while chipping in seven digs and five kills to go along with the aforementioned aces.
Turner coach Kasey Quinn said Brodhead is a difficult opponent to deal with.
"They are a very deep team," Quinn said. "They brought girls in off the bench and they slotted right in. We've worked on some different blocking schemes this year that have us really focused on the outside and middles, and we've got to get up and get our hands up. I thought we did well early on, but we got away from that too much."
The Trojans (0-3) will face another tough battle when they play Thursday at Whitewater, a team that dispatched Brodhead earlier this season.
BRODHEAD 3, TURNER 0
Brodhead;25;25;25
Turner;17;7;13
Leaders: Brodhead: Kammerer 28 assists; Dix 13 digs, 13 kills; Kail, 4 aces. No Turner stats provided.