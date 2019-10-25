BRODHEAD

Brodhead High’s volleyball team didn’t play like a top seed Thursday night, but the Cardinals did play well enough to win.

Alexis Kammerer was the difference on the court as she led Brodhead to a 3-0 win over ninth-seeded New Glarus in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal match.

The Cardinals won 25-18, 25-22 and 25-8.

Top-seeded Brodhead (23-9) hosts fourth-seeded Cuba City in a regional final Saturday night.

Kammerer, a freshman, had a match-high 28 assists, five aces and eight digs in directing a Cardinals offense that looked good, at times. But Brodhead also struggled to find consistency for much of the match.

“We were a little jittery tonight,” Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said. “Instead of enjoying the moment, we played like this could be our last match.

“And New Glarus did an awesome job of defending tonight. They dug, and No. 3 (Alexah Mellenberger) was a real nice player for them.”

Brodhead rallied for wins in the first two sets.

New Glarus led 16-13 in the first before the Cardinals came back.

Brodhead got a side out on a New Glarus unforced error and tied the game at 16-16 on back-to-back aces by Sabrina Siegel. New Glarus took its last lead at 18-17, but Brodhead scored the last eight points of the game with Kammerer serving. The first set ended on a kill from freshman Abbie Dix.

The second set was back and forth again before Brodhead seized control late. Back-to-back kills by Dix and Bailey Matthys gave Brodhead the lead for good at 20-19, and with the Cardinals leading 24-22, Dix got her second straight kill to end a set.

Dix finished with six kills, while teammate Katie Goecks had nine.

The third set was all Brodhead. Sloppy play by New Glarus (12-14) allowed the Cardinals to jump out to an early 12-5 lead.

Then, with Siegel serving and her team leading 12-6, the junior rattled off eight straight service points to push the margin to 20-6. The match ended on a Matthys kill.

Erin Kammerer knows her team has to play better moving forward and is confident it will.

“We’ve got to tighten up on our focus and start better,” Kammerer said. “It’s the postseason now.

“But I’ve got a lot of confidence in these girls. They know they can play better, and I think they will. Playing at home again certainly helps.”

BRODHEAD 3, NEW GLARUS 0

New Glarus 18 22 8

Brodhead 25 25 25

Brodhead leaders: Aces—Alexis Kammerer 5. Kills—Katie Goecks 9, Abbie Dix 6. Digs—Kammerer 8. Assists—Kammerer 28