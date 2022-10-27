Brodhead’s Alexis Kammerer (1) and Abbie Dix (17) celebrate after beating Mineral Point in a Division 3 sectional semifinal match at Brodhead High School on Thursday. The win puts the Cardinals one win away from the WIAA state tournament.
BRODHEAD—It took a little while for Brodhead’s volleyball team to get settled in front of a packed home gym, but once they did, the top-seeded Cardinals swept second-seeded Mineral Point 25-21, 26-24, 25-15 to reach the championship match of the Division 3 New Glarus Sectional.
Both teams struggled early with their service and returning games.
“This is a do-or-die game, so that energy that comes along with that always comes out in the girls,” Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said. “It definitely came on serves for both sides. It’s electrifying to play in a gym that’s full like that. So I’ll take a few missed serves to start with until we settle in just to have the crowd.”
Kirsten Fish spike would give the Cardinals (34-4 overall, 9-1 Rock Valley Conference) a 6-4 lead. The Pointers (26-8 overall, 11-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) called a timeout at that point, and both teams seemed to settle in to the match after that.
The visitors fought back near the end of the first set and cut Brodhead’s lead to just two. From there, excellent attacking play, aggressive defense at the net and sharp passing from Alexis Kammerer carried the Cardinals to a 25-21 victory in the first.
Like the first, the second set was extremely tight. Brodhead led 14-10 when the Pointers scored five unanswered points to take the lead. With the set tied 17-17, Brodhead took a timeout.
The Cardinals scored the next three points after the break to stem Mineral Point’s momentum. Another spell of defensive hustle and more skilled passing from Kammerer to Fish and Abbie Dix, the Cardinals took the set 26-24 for a 2-0 lead in the match. Dix led the Cardinals with 17 kills in the match.
“We always say ‘Next ball,’ and if that ball doesn’t go how you want it to, it’s on to the next ball,” said Alexis Kammerer, who finished the night with 36 assists to her name. “So we knew they were going to go on some runs and have some good plays, but we had to battle through that.”
In the third set, everything came together for the Cardinals. They jumped out to a 10-4 lead and, with more consistency on offense and continued defensive playmaking, won the final set 25-15.
While their play in the final set was some of their best of the season, coach Kammerer said the team will have to tap into that steadiness at the beginning of the sectional final Saturday night.
“Unfortunately and fortunately, this is a double-edged sword,” Kammerer said. “I think it took us too long to settle in. And that’s not going to be in our favor come Saturday. We’re going to have to figure out how to settle in.
“But the fact that they figured it out before it was over will hopefully be that touch that they needed to be able to do that sooner in a match.”
The Cardinals and their fans won’t have to travel nearly as far as their opponents, the top-seeded Randolph Rockets, for the sectional championship match in New Glarus at 7 p.m. Saturday.