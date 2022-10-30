Brodhead’s Alexis Kammerer reaches for the ball during a Division 3 sectional final match against Randolph at New Glarus High School on Saturday. The Rockets beat the Cardinals in five sets, denying Brodhead the chance to play in the state tournament in Green Bay.
NEW GLARUS—A tremendous season for Brodhead’s volleyball team ended in heartbreak with a 25-16, 17-25, 25-22, 17-25, 12-15 loss to Randolph in a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship match.
From the first serve of the night, it was evident the match would be a back-and-forth affair. Carrying momentum from their victory against Mineral Point, the Cardinals (34-5) started hot.
“(Our play) was amazing,” senior middle hitter Abbie Dix said. “It was probably the best we've ever played. (We) went for every ball and played as a team.”
Brodhead was firing in the first set. Led by Dix and fellow seniors Alexis Kammerer and Makenna Young, the Cardinals played solid defensive volleyball to take the first set.
But the Rockets (38-6) bounced back in the second after the Cardinals fell into an early hole. Their defense fell off slightly and their play at the net wasn't as sharp, resulting in Randolph points. Carizma Muth led the Rockets with 29 kills.
Despite the loss, Brodhead was tenacious throughout the match in tracking down the ball. On several occasions, the Cardinals chased down volleys that were headed out of bounds and miraculously kept them in play. Teamwork, focus and tenacity were on full display for the Cardinals.
“That tenacity proves the perseverance after every ball and (making) every ball matter,” Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said. “They did a great job of making that their top priority.”
Dix led the Cardinals with 14 kills and 14 digs, while Alexis Kammerer put up 13 assists.
Randolph won the first four points of the third set, but Brodhead rallied back to take a 13-12 lead. The sides traded points, but the Cardinals were the ones able to find the open spaces in the Rockets' defense to take the third.
The Cardinals again started slowly in the fourth set and had trouble handling the Rockets' service, allowing Randolph to tie the match at two sets apiece and setting up the winner-take-all fifth set.
Brodhead faced a 9-6 deficit in the first-to-15 tiebreaker but used a 6-4 run to get within 13-12. Unfortunately, the Rockets scored the next two points to punch their tickets to the state tournament in Green Bay.
“I'm extremely proud,” Kammerer said. “I don't have anything that I would have changed for them. We had a couple times when momentum didn't go our way. They got a couple of calls here and there, but our game plan was to be all out. And I think the girls never backed up. They never gave up even in that timeout at the end when (Randolph had) 14. Not one of them thought that this is how they were going down. To be able to have that attitude is awesome.”
It was an emotional ending for Brodhead’s season and for the Cardinals' several seniors. They reached the sectional semifinals in 2021 and came one step closer to state to end their prep careers.
“It's so special,” Dix said. “I love playing (with them) for all four years throughout high school. Every team has been so amazing. I love this team and I’m going to miss them.”
With the Class of 2023 departing, a new batch of senior leaders will try to build on what their predecessors started.
“A lot of the seniors have been with me for four years, so there's going to be a big void in the gym,” Kammerer said. “They not only come in to work hard; they are also leaders. They show the others how it's supposed to go. They make this program well rounded and work. They're my coaches in the gym along with me.”