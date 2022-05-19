JANESVILLE
Blake Budrow knows what he will miss most of all, and that’s the daily camaraderie that existed between a coach and his players.
After 31 seasons at the helm of the Janesville Craig girls volleyball program, Budrow has resigned as its head coach.
He will continue to teach math at Craig but is stepping down as volleyball coach to spend more time with his family.
“I won’t miss the bus rides or setting up and taking down the nets before and after every match, but I will certainly miss the kids,” Budrow said. “That’s why I stuck around as long as I did.
“But I just felt like it was time to stop missing out on family things, maybe a play a little bit more golf in the fall and travel a bit more on weekends where in the past, I might normally have been practicing or playing in a tournament somewhere.”
Budrow put together an impressive resume in his 31 seasons. He finished his career with 656 wins, two Big Eight Conference championships and nine conference runner-up finishes. He was also named the Big Eight’s coach of the year in 2016.
As the dean of Big Eight coaches for any sport, Budrow will be a difficult presence to replace.
“We’re excited for Blake to be able to enjoy life after coaching, but we’ll miss him,” Craig athletic director Ben McCormick said. “Blake has had a great run. For the past 31 seasons, he has done an outstanding job leading our girls volleyball team.
“We’ll miss his dedication, expertise, and passion. He’s given a great deal of his life to Craig volleyball, and we’re forever grateful.”
Volleyball is a different sport now than when Budrow took over at Craig in 1991. He said the implementation of rally scoring (allowing either team to score on every play) beginning with the 2003-04 season, along with the addition of the libero position in 2005 changed the game for the better.
“When I first started, games were to 15 but you could only score on your serve,” Budrow said. “That made for some really long games. Rally scoring changed all that because now it’s just the first team to score 25.
“And the libero position gives you a defensive captain on the floor that is almost like having another coach out there. That was a great addition to the game.”
Budrow coached 30 first-team all-conference players and two first-team all-state players in Sofia Sanchez and Tobi Kirchenwitz. Sanchez went on to become a standout at UW-Whitewater and Kirchenwitz played NCAA Division I volleyball at the University of Cincinnati.
Although Craig never played in the state tournament under Budrow, he said it was not because he never had teams that were good enough. The Cougars simply played in the state’s toughest sectional year after year.
“It seems like every year, we’d run into either Burlington or Westosha Central at the sectional,” Budrow said. “And those two programs are two of the top in the state. They’ve probably won state or finished runner-up about 15 times since I started coaching.
“But I’ve got nothing but great memories to look back on. I’ve had great kids to work with and some great assistant coaches along the way. Mike Tollefsrud was with the program for 28 years. It was just time to give someone else the same opportunity that I had.”