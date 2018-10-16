WALWORTH
Caitlin Dowden knows her team is capable of making some postseason noise.
The Walworth Big Foot head coach has seen the Chiefs beat teams like McFarland, and she watched them cruise in the first two sets of a WIAA Division 2 volleyball tournament opener against Mayville on Tuesday night.
To keep their season going, however, the Chiefs also know they must play like that consistently, a goal the eluded them in the third set against the Cardinals.
Sixth-seeded Big Foot won 25-11, 25-15, 18-25, 25-9, to set up a regional semifinal date Thursday at third-seeded Lake Mills.
“I would like a little bit more energy on our end; that’s our big focus right now,” Dowden said. “We usually thrive off a loud gym, and the gym wasn’t loud. But we have to be the ones to make the noise.
“We did things we needed to control, but I’d still like more on our end.”
It appeared the Chiefs would make quick work of the Cardinals.
Senior setter Kampbell Hehr, who will play at Division I Georgia State, served nine straight points in the heart of the first set to take Big Foot from a two-point lead to a double-digit advantage.
It was 8-7 in the second when the Chiefs put together a 10-2 run behind a slew of Mayville errors.
“The more we jump out, the better off we’ll be long-term,” Dowden said. “If we hold off, we tend to just go through the motions, and that’s not going to bode well for us.”
But Big Foot let its foot off the gas pedal in the third. Five service errors handed the Cardinals the lead and put the Chiefs in a funk from which they could not escape.
“We arguably controlled all four sets, we just controlled it for the wrong way in set three,” Dowden said. “Service errors, hitting errors, serve-receive errors. Put it all together, and it adds up against us.”
The struggles seemed to wake Big Foot back up for the fourth set, however, as it quickly built a 12-4 lead and never looked back.
Hehr led the way with 12 kills and 15 assists. Junior middle Lindsay Palmer, who supplied five kills in the opening set, had three blocks, while Riley Alness had four aces.
The Chiefs will now shift their focus to Lake Mills, a team they did not see in the regular season. The teams play at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lake Mills.
“It’s always nice going in as the underdog, and 6-3 would be a great upset if you go in there,” Dowden said. “We’ve got to come ready to play, and then I think we can do anything we want.”
BIG FOOT 3, MAYVILLE 1
Mayville;11;15;25;9
Big Foot;25;25;18;25
Big Foot leaders: Aces—Riley Alness 4. Kills—Kampbell Hehr 12. Blocks—Lindsay Paulsen 3. Assists—Hehr 15 and Lahni Palmer 15. Digs—Reagan Courier 15.
