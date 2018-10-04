WHITEWATER
Walworth Big Foot’s volleyball team is peaking at the right time.
The Chiefs won their sixth straight match Thursday night with a Rock Valley Conference sweep of Whitewater. Big Foot won by scores of 25-23, 25-20, and 26-24.
Kampbell Hehr was the difference-maker for Big Foot. The senior and Georgia State University recruit had 13 kills, 17 assists and two aces. She kept several balls alive with her court awareness and athleticism.
Big Foot coach Caitlin Dowden said her team is starting to mesh.
“We’ve beaten three straight teams from the old Rock Valley North in McFarland, Edgerton and now Whitewater,” Dowden said. “Those are three really good programs, and it just shows what we’re capable of doing.
“The girls understand that you have to compete starting from 0-0 and that hustle plays will win it. And tonight, I thought we fought hard every single point, even when we got down five or six points that third game.”
Big Foot (5-3 in the Rock Valley) won the first game thanks to a late rally. The Chiefs trailed 23-21 but scored the last four points to win the game. Hehr’s block at the net tied the game at 23, and back-to-back unforced errors by the Whippets ended it.
Game 2 was back and forth before Big Foot pulled away late for the win. Whitewater (3-5) took its last lead at 16-15 on Emme Bullis’ spike, but Big Foot rattled off 10 of the next 14 points to go up 2-0. Lindsay Paulson’s spike made it 24-20, and another Whitewater unforced error ended Game 2.
Whitewater coach Kathy Bullis said her young team continues to go through some growing pains.
“We’ve been doing a lot of drills and working hard on finishing, but we’re not quite there yet,” Bullis said. “It comes down to mental toughness.
“We’ve got to pay attention to the details. We’ve got to play every single play and push through. Right now, they’re on the cusp of being awesome. but they need to believe it.”
Game 3 was a see-saw affair with Big Foot rallying for the win. The Chiefs trailed at one point, 17-12, but stormed back. Reagan Courier’s kill tied the game at 24-24 for Big Foot, and the Chiefs won the match on two more Whitewater unforced errors.
Bullis, a sophomore and University of Minnesota recruiting who is slowly coming back from a stress fracture, had a match-high 15 kills.
The Rock Valley season concludes Tuesday, with Big Foot hosting Evansville and Whitewater traveling to Clinton.
BIG FOOT 3, WHITEWATER 0
Walworth Big Foot 25 25 26
Whitewater 23 20 24
Leaders: Aces—Lahni Palmer (BF) 4, Catherine Yang (W) 3. Kills—Kampbell Hehr (BF) 13, Emme Bullis (W) 15. Digs—Sophia Foster (BF) 21, Anna Riemer (W) 13. Assists—Hehr 17, Cora Linos (W) 21.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse