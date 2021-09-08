JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker’s volleyball team couldn’t put the finishing touches on a nonconference win Tuesday night.
Despite leading Walworth Big Foot late in all three sets, the Vikings faltered down the stretch en route to being swept 3-0. The Chiefs won 25-23, 27-25 and 25-22.
Parker (6-6 overall) led 21-17 in set one, 21-18 in set two and 20-15 in set three but could not close out any game.
“We thought we played pretty well for the most part, but they just didn’t make any mistakes, especially late in all three games,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “And I don’t know how many balls we hit that were maybe six inches out of bounds. You just never see that many in a match.
“The key for us going forward is to find some consistency, especially up front. I thought our serving and serve receive was pretty good tonight.”
Big Foot trailed 21-17 in set one but scored eight of the last 10 points to earn the win. A Parker unforced error tied the game at 22-22, and the Chiefs eventually won it on a block from Alex Cano and a game-winning unforced Parker error.
Set two was more of the same for the Vikings. They got out to a quick 6-1 lead before the Chiefs rallied to take a 17-13 lead on Mya Burdick’s perfectly timed block at the net. Parker rallied with four straight points and eventually took a 21-18 lead on back-to-back unforced errors by Big Foot. The Vikings tied the game at 22-22 and the lead see-sawed back and forth until the Chiefs won it on a kill by Abby Hildebrandt and a double block at the net on game point.
“It was almost like every aspect of the game was where we wanted it to be tonight, except our inability to put the ball away,” Kimball said.
As was the case in game one, Big Foot went on a late run in game three to earn the sweep. Trailing 20-15, the Chiefs scored 10 of the last 12 points to win. Sydney Wilson and Burdick executed a double block to push the lead to 24-22 and the match ended on Wilson’s spike.
Jayda Schober and Kylee Skrzypchak combined for 23 kills for Parker, while Sydney Pajerski had 25 assists and two aces. Skrzypchak added 13 digs.
Burdick led Big Foot with seven kills and seven blocks, while libero Morgan Rego had 13 digs and two aces.
Parker opens up Big Eight Conference play Thursday by hosting Beloit Memorial.
BIG FOOT 3, PARKER 0
Walworth Big Foot;25;27;25
Janesville Parker;23;25;22
Big Foot leaders: Aces—Morgan Rego 2, Sydney Lueck 2. Kills—Mya Burdick 7. Assists—Lydia Larson 16. Digs—Rego 13. Blocks—Burdick 7
Parker leaders: Aces—Sydney Pajerski 2. Kills—Jayda Schober 13, Kylee Skrzypchak 10. Assists—Pajerski 25. Digs—Skrzypchak 13