WALWORTH
Kampbell Hehr wasn’t sure growing up if she was cut out to play sports.
Every time her parents signed her up for something, she cried before every practice because she didn’t want to go.
Then volleyball entered the picture. She started playing in fifth grade and immediately found her niche.
And now, she’s one of the top players in the state.
So while most kids take advantage of the rest and relaxation that comes with the Christmas break, Hehr will be too busy packing for college.
The Walworth Big Foot senior starts classes at Georgia State University on Jan. 14. She graduates from Big Foot on Dec. 18. And before all that, she hopes to wrap up her illustrious prep volleyball career with a long postseason run.
Hehr won’t have much time off between the end of her high school season and the beginning of her collegiate career. Not only will she begin classes Jan. 14, but she’ll also start practicing with the Panthers, who are currently in third place in the Eastern Division of the Sun Belt Conference.
“I’m really excited,” Hehr said of heading off to college. “I worked really hard in the classroom, especially my junior year, because I wanted to graduate early.
“I love the campus, the coaching staff is great, and I can’t wait to be apart of that program.”
Hehr’s prep career is impressive.
She’s a three-time first-team all-Rock Valley Conference selection and was a key member of two Rock Valley South championship teams in 2015 and 2016. She garnered first-team honors last season despite missing 13 matches with mononucleosis.
This season, Big Foot (23-11, 6-3 RVC) is tied for third in the conference and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal match against Mayville.
Big Foot head coach Caitlin Dowden said Hehr is as good as advertised.
“She took on a new role for us this season as a hitter and never missed a beat,” Dowden said. “She’s our vocal leader on the court, the quarterback of the team and has just meant so much to this team and our program.
“With her skill set and talent, I really believe she’s going to go on to college and make an impact right away as a freshman.”
Hehr honed her skills the last two offseasons playing for the Sky High Volleyball club team out of Barrington, Illinois. She was named an all-American at a national AAU tournament in Orlando, Florida, last summer.
Although she leads Big Foot in kills (244) and assists (386) this season, she’ll be a setter at Georgia State.
With 2019 bringing about a huge change in her life, Hehr wants to now concentrate on ending 2018 and closing her prep career on a high note.
“Heading into the tournament, as long as our team can keep it light, and are having fun and smiling, we seem to play awesome,” Hehr said. “We got a lot of confidence when we beat McFarland, and if we can play like that, we can beat anybody.”
College is only a couple of months off for Kampbell Hehr.
But she’s got two months of high school left and some unfinished business to take care of first.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse