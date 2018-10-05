JANESVILLE
Janesville Craig’s volleyball team began the season on a hot streak.
Now the Cougars are trying to end with a bang, as well.
Craig easily swept visiting Madison West—25-14, 25-13, 25-20—in Big Eight Conference play Thursday, winning its eighth match in a row.
“It’s my senior year, and we want to end well and keep going,” said Craig middle hitter Lily Stockheimer, who had seven kills.
“We’re all really close. We’re just trying to push as hard as we can.”
Craig, which also won 12 of its first 13 matches to open the season, improved to 31-7 overall and 6-2 in Big Eight play.
“We have Memorial at home next week, and then the conference tournament, so hopefully we can keep this streak going,” Craig head coach Blake Budrow said.
“We did what we had to do tonight. We had some good spurts, hit the ball well when we were passing well, and serving-wise, we were pretty aggressive, too.”
Freshman Mckaylie Justman set the tone for the Cougars. She served nine straight points, including a pair of aces, to give her team a 10-1 lead in the opening set.
West never got closer than within seven the rest of the way.
Three early kills in the second set from senior Amanda Carlson helped stake Craig to an 11-2 lead. Carlson finished with a match-high 14 kills.
The Cougars were coming off a critical road win over Middleton to pull into a tie with the Cardinals for third place in the league standings. So Craig was tasked with remaining focused against a West team with just three victories overall this year and none in conference play.
“You just have to make sure you don’t play down to their level and keep the energy up,” Stockheimer said. “There were some times where the energy went down, but we tried to keep it up.”
A spirited Regents team hung tough in the third, including grabbing a 6-4 lead early.
Cougars senior Taylor Salmon served three straight aces as part of a 6-0 run that gave Craig the lead for good.
Salmon finished with a match-high five aces and 31 assists.
Craig hosts Madison Memorial to close out conference play Tuesday night.
“We still need to communicate more in the back row and make sure we’re going for tips—make sure we’re running through on those,” Budrow said. “We do that, we’ll be just fine.”
CRAIG 3, WEST 0
Madison West 14 13 20
Janesville Craig 25 25 25
Leaders: Aces—Hannah Berns (W) 2, Lily Paskus (W) 2, Taylor Salmon (C) 5. Kills—Maggie Schlough (W) 6, Amanda Carlson (C) 14. Assists—Ayden Ehrhardt (W) 6, Taylor Salmon (C) 31. Blocks—Abby Hoke (W) 8. Digs—Stephanie Ran (C) 11.
Craig aces-kills-assists: McKaylie Justman 4-1-0, Mackenzie Masters 0-4-0, Taylor Morgan 0-4-0, Skylar Flood 2-0-0, Lily Stockheimer 1-7-0, Abby Trapp 0-1-6, Lauren Glissendorf 0-0-2, Taylor Salmon 5-2-31, Sophia Vitaoli 2-1-0, Rachel Bonham 3-1-0, Amanda CArlson 2-14-1, Britten Bertagnoli 0-4-0, Maddie Grund 0-4-0.
