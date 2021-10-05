JANESVILLE
The Middleton High School girls volleyball team played with heavy hearts Tuesday night.
Three days after a tragic car crash took the lives of two fellow students, along with a Madison West student, the Big Eight Conference-leading Cardinals took to the court against Janesville Parker.
Middleton coasted to a 3-0 victory, winning 25-16, 25-13 and 25-17. But for team captains Eliana Ross and Evin Jordee, the victory meant so much more.
Cardinals players honored Jack Miller and Evan Kratchowill by wearing ribbons depicting their favorite colors and listening to their favorite songs.
“The teachers, and really everybody, have been super supportive,” Jordee said. “Everybody is just being really kind and respectful to one and other.”
Ross said playing volleyball was therapeutic.
“Volleyball is something we can do as a team, and it takes our minds off of everything else for awhile,” Ross said. “Even if its a two-hour practice, it’s nice to be around the rest of the team and be able to support one and other.”
Middleton (8-0 in the Big Eight) showed why they remain unbeaten in conference play. The Cardinals overpowered the Vikings in the first two games, racing out to big early leads in both.
In the first set, with Middleton leading 4-3, Hadley Williams served 10 consecutive points to push the lead to 14-3. The senior, who had three aces during the run, finished with a match-high four aces. The opening set ended on a Parker serving error.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the second set and never looked back. Parker (1-5) got within 12-8 on an ace from Kendall Buehl, but Middleton responded with a 5-0 run to take control.
“We really struggled the first two games with out serve receive,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “And because of that, we weren’t getting any good passes that would result in a good set.
“But I did like the girls’ resiliency in the third set. They’ve been doing that all season long. We saw it at Sun Prairie, where they beat up on us but then we came back. And we saw it again tonight.”
Parker kept it interesting in the third set, taking its last lead at 9-8 on Jayda Schober’s spike. Middleton responded quickly, however, rattling off seven of the next nine points to take a 15-10 lead. The match ended on Jordan LaScala’s kill.
Kylee Skrzypchak had a team-high three aces and five kills for Parker, and Schober added nine digs and four kills.
Parker will play host to Madison La Follette on Thursday.
MIDDLETON 3, PARKER 0
Middleton 25 25 25
Janesville Parker 16 13 17
Leaders: Aces—Hadley Williams (M) 4, Kylee Skrzypchak (P) 3. Kills—Sierra Pertzborn (M) 9, Skrzypchak (P) 5, Jayda Schober (P) 4. Assists—Evin Jordee (M) 24, Sydney Pajerski (P) 11. Digs—Eliana Ross (M) 12, Schober (P) 9