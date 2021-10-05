Sorry, an error occurred.
MIDDLETON
Janesville Parker’s boys soccer team lost an 11-1 decision to Middleton in a Big Eight contest at Firefighter’s Park Tuesday night.
The Vikings fell to 0-13-1 overall (0-6 Big Eight) with the loss. They got their lone goal on an own goal in the 76th minute.
Brennan Lovell had six saves for the Vikings.
The Vikings travel to Madison La Follette on Thursday.
Janes. Parker 0 1 — 1
Middleton 3 8 — 11
Saves: Lovell (P) 6.
Record: Parker 0-13-1 overall (0-6 Big Eight)
