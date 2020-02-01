JANESVILLE
An up and down season continued Saturday night for Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team.
Two nights after rallying to beat crosstown rival Janesville Parker, the Cougars came out flat and were upset 63-49 by Verona in a Big Eight Conference game on Bob Suter Court.
Craig (7-8, 5-7) was outrebounded by a 2-1 margin and outplayed by a Verona team that had won two games all season coming in.
“The story of the game is that they dominated the glass on us,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “And nobody really played a good game or stood out for us.
“And the turning point to the game was when we cut the lead to three, but then they get run out, run out and offensive rebound for a basket to push the lead right back to nine.”
Craig trailed by three at half, but Verona scored the first six points of the second half to push the lead to nine. The lead stayed between six and nine before the Cougars made a late push.
Caleb Scoville’s free throw with 5:49 to play cut the lead Verona lead to 46-40, but the Wildcats responded with a 5-0 run to quickly push the margin back to 11 with 3:36 to play. The Cougars got no closer than eight after that.
Scoville finished with a game-high 21 points, and Angelo Rizzo added 11, but only five players scored for Craig.
“Give Verona credit,” McCormick said. “I thought they played inspired with the coaching change they had this week.
“For us, we’ve got to get back to work Monday and try to get back to .500 Tuesday night against Mount Horeb.”
VERONA 63, CRAIG 49Verona (63)—Anderson 4-5-13; Bekx 3-1-7; Roddick 2-0-5; Sherry 2-3-9; Rae 4-0-8; Poller 1-0-2; Jannusch 1-0-2; Lieck 2-0-4; Comber 1-0-3; Kisting 2-5-10. Totals: 22-14-63
Craig (49)—Harriel 2-0-4; Scoville 7-7-21; Rizzo 4-2-11; Clark 2-2-8; DeValk 2-0-5. Totals: 17-11-49
Verona 29 34—63
Janesville Craig 26 23—49
Three-point goals—Verona 5 (Sherry 2, Comber, Kisting, Roddick), Craig 4 (Clark 2, Rizzo, DeValk). Free throws missed—Verona 8, Craig 3. Total fouls—Verona 20, Craig 18