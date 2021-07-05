With last week’s state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse and regional baseball and softball tournaments, the book has been officially closed on one of the strangest sports seasons in WIAA history.
Three seasons crammed into a six-month span.
But at the end of the day, our 2020-21 prep sports athletes got their chance to shine—although under very different conditions.
In doing so, they got a much better hand dealt to them than their 2019-20 counterparts, who saw their 2020 spring season washed out completely.
My daughter Marissa was a part of the star-crossed Class of 2020 at AlWood High School out to the west on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities.
A singer and actress, she had a number of choral concerts and the spring play swallowed up by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her graduation last summer was the culmination of a tough educational journey that started here in Janesville at Adams Elementary, moved to Edison Middle School, and then on to Parker High School before she and her mom moved to the Quad Cities for her junior and senior campaigns.
So I know what the Class of 2020 gave up.
Now the Class of 2021 takes its rightful place in history. Congratulations to all our area students—athletes or not—as one door closes and others open.
For the classes of 2022 and beyond, meanwhile, their moment has arrived.
For the Class of 2022, the senior year they’ve had circled on the calendar for a very long time will begin in less than two months.
And for the athletes who play fall sports, the summer will be even shorter than usual.
That means showing up for open gym and 7-on-7 football drills, hitting the weight room, eating right, and making good choices.
I remember well my own summers in high school getting ready for the start of fall football drills. I spent odd-numbered years in Portland with my dad, so that was the summers of 1981 and 1983.
Since I wasn’t going to be around for summer workouts, I made a deal with our coaches. I’d self-motivate, keep track of my workouts in a journal, and be ready to roll as soon as my plane was wheels-down in San Diego the first week of August.
My summers involved working days with my firefighter uncle in his construction business that employed him on his off days, lifting weights in the backyard, and putting in a lot of lonely early morning hours running or biking the streets of northeast Portland.
All over the area, our prep athletes will be doing the same thing because they know the foundation for success in the fall, winter and spring is laid in the summer.
Congrats to the Class of 2021! And we’ll see the rest of you guys in the fall!
