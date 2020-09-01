Jordan Johnson didn’t get a chance to showcase his skills at the WIAA state boys basketball tournament last season.
COVID-19 ended Elkhorn Area High’s season just before a sectional final game and a chance for a second straight trip to the Kohl Center in Madison.
Often times, the spotlight of being on center stage at state and a statewide television audience can open many recruiting doors for players. Johnson hoped to be one of those players after leading the Southern Lakes Conference in scoring this past season and earning player of the year honors.
Although a few doors may have closed for Johnson by not playing at state, many more opened this summer thanks to an outstanding AAU season. The 6-foot-1 senior point guard who was The Gazette’s area player of the year, has verbally committed to play for Minnesota State-Moorhead. The Dragons are a Division II program.
Matt Bredesen, Janesville Parker’s boys basketball coach and Johnson’s AAU coach for Swing 17U, said his star player will be a perfect fit for the Dragons.
“When Jordan was a freshman, he was on nobody’s radar,” Bredesen said. “The effort and work he has put in during his high school career has allowed him to achieve his goals and to just get better and better.
“The 2021 class in Wisconsin is deep with lots of skilled guards. Jordan has proved himself over and over again that he belongs in any discussion of the best guards in 2021. I have no doubt he will find success at Moorhead.”
Johnson averaged 24 points a game last season for Elkhorn and was a Division 2 first-team all-state selection. He played a bit role as a sophomore on the Elks’ state tournament team but broke out in a big way last season.
He had offers from DII schools Northern Michigan, UW-Parkside and Lake Superior State but was immediately sold on Minnesota State-Moorhead after taking his campus visit.
“I liked everything about the place,” Johnson said. “The coaches, the facilities, everything was great.
“And I like the fact that it’s nine hours away. It’s time I get away and do my own thing.”
Johnson led his Swing team to the tournament title at last weekend’s Baylor Youth Foundation’s Chicago All-Star Classic in Hammond, Indiana, and was the catalyst behind an impressive win over REACH Legends, a top-tier AAU team from Detroit earlier this summer.
“Everywhere we went, Jordan performed,” Bredesen said. “It didn’t matter who we played. The one constant was Jordan performing at a high level.
“His offensive skills have been phenomenal for a long time. We have worked really hard on his defensive skills and IQ this summer, and I have only seen that get better, as well. Jordan realizes that at the next level that ability to guard is going to be key, and he has embraced being as good at that as he can be.”
Johnson certainly put in the time to make himself a better all around player. With his dad rebounding each and every shot, Johnson worked hardest on his 3-point shooting, often taking up 700 shots a day behind the arc. He also worked tirelessly on his ballhandling skills, along with his conditioning and weight training.
Minnesota State-Moorhead was 19-12 a year ago before the season ended with a loss to Northern State in a semifinal game of the NSIC conference tournament.
Johnson hopes to make an immediate impact with the Dragons but is fine with whatever role he plays.
“There’s still a chance I could redshirt my freshman year,” Johnson said. “And I’m OK with that because it will give me a chance to get bigger and stronger and ready for college basketball. And if I do play right away, I know I’ll be ready for that, too.”