You know, that “somebody” that people immediately have to get a glimpse of when they walk into a room?

Just go to a Parkview High School softball game and yell, “Hey, Stark!”

At least a half dozen or so heads will turn so fast that you’ll think you are Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Stark family tree weaves a huge web on the present Parkview High softball program.

In any Parkview game, there could be four Starks playing and six or more in the stands.

That’s what you call a Stark reality.

Even the Vikings softball head coach, Ally (Yaun) Steinke played with the parents of her players when she was on the Parkview High softball team in the early 2000s.

There is so much Parkview history in this story that the print should be royal blue and white.

Here’s the lowdown: There are seven Stark cousins, from three sets of parents, in the Parkview school system—in consecutive classes.

From senior to sixth grade it goes: Taylor Stark, Remington (Remy) Stark, Payton Stark, Christina (Chrissy) Stark, Gauge Pomplun, Kylie Stark and Americus Pomplun.

The parents of the seven are Mark Stark (1996 Parkview grad) and Stephanie (Betker) (1999 grad); Alan Stark (’99 grad) and Jenny (Hudson) (‘99), and Karrie Stark (2002) and Wayne Pomplun.

Wayne is a is a Evansville High graduate who met Karrie while both worked in Brodhead at Woodbridge.

Mark and Stephanie are the parents of Remy (junior) and Chrissy (freshman).

Alan and Jenny are the parents of Taylor (senior), Payton (sophomore) and Kylie (7th grade).

Wayne and Karrie are the parents of Gauge (8th) and Americus (6th)

The six oldest are all on honor roll. There is no honor roll available for Americus.

All the children play sports, which means that unless something unforeseen happens, there will be Starks in the stands at Parkview athletic events for the next six years.

The Starks are Orfordville through and through. Five of the six parents either played baseball or softball at Parkview.

And they aren’t the first Orfordville family to have a string of sons and daughters go through the districts athletic program. The Wellnitz and Neal families also provided a string of sons and daughters in past seasons. The Wellnitz name will be prevalent in the future, but more on that later.

“Small communities are unique,” Steinke said. “You have farm family members that stay for a long time.”

Steinke is an example of that. The then Ally Yaun was a standout catcher before she graduated in 1999. She then went to UW-Whitewater, where she played softball.

But she kept in touch with the Parkview program by helping out in clinics. She is now in her ninth season as head coach and 11th season overall in the program.

Her No. 1 battery this season is Remy on the mound with Chrissy catching. This summer, Mark will be with Remy and her traveling team, while Stephanie will be with Chrissy’s traveling team.

Mark, who installs fire sprinkler systems; Al, who works for JP Cullen, and Karrie, who works at Mercy Hospital as a nurse, all get to most, if not all, of their children’s games.

And the father of the three Stark siblings—Mike—attends most games thanks to Danielle Harnack, another former Parkview graduate. Harnack picks Mike up from his Rock Haven retirement home and takes him to his granddaughters’ varsity games.

And the Stark pipeline might not be finished. Al and Jenny divorced, and Al remarried, and he and his wife, Amanda, recently had a son, Cohen. Cohen just turned two weeks old earlier this week.

And a new wave of Wellnitz students are coming up. Phil and Patty Wellnitz had seven children—four boys and three girls—graduate from Parkview High. Now their grandchildren are moving through. Steinke believes there are six boys and two girls.

“We should have a good baseball team,” she joked.

That’s the tradition at Parkview. A family tradition.