To play or not to play?
That has been the big question for school districts around the state when it comes to 2020 fall sports.
Several conferences, including the area’s Big Eight, Badger and Rock Valley, have already opted out of the fall season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Those districts opting out have the option to play in a truncated and shortened fall season in the spring of 2021. The WIAA approved that scheduling opportunity at its Board of Control meeting Friday.
But not all area conferences have made the move to the spring. The Southern Lakes and Trailways conferences are both going ahead with their fall schedules.
The Southern Lakes’ fall season begins Monday with the first day of practice for girls tennis, boys and girls cross country, girls golf and girls swim.
Elkhorn Area athletic director Dan Kiel said starting the school year with on-campus academic instruction was key to playing fall sports in the fall and not postponing until spring as many other schools have done.
“By having kids in school full-time, we feel like we have much better control and can monitor things a little bit closer,” Kiel said.
“Now, we’ll have certain protocols in place for a lot of what happens, and it’s going to be up to kids and parents using good judgement. If you’re not feeling well, stay home.”
Kiel said the Southern Lakes expects to play a seven-game conference-only schedule for football—which begins with the first day of practice on Sept. 7.
The earliest a football game can be played, after the WIAA pushed back the start dates of sports considered high-risk, is Sept. 23.
Kiel also said sports like cross country and girls golf will compete in invitationals with reduced fields.
“We’re going to try and stay as local as we can with all of our (fall) teams,” Kiel said. “Anything we can do to reduce the risk, we’re going to do. And we know as we go along, we may have to modify some things.”
Kiel said moving fall sports to the spring for the Southern Lakes was not a popular choice because of the fact the 2020 spring sports season was canceled.
“It’s really hard on our spring teams and our club teams if we push their season back,” Kiel said. “As long as our kids do the right things and can stay healthy, I don’t see why we can’t have a full fall season.”
Parkview sorting out options
The Trailways Conference announced after a meeting Friday that it, too, will plan on holding its sports as scheduled this fall.
First-year athletic director Guy Stricker said that means Orfordville Parkview’s cross country team will officially begin its season today, with volleyball hosting its first practice Sept. 7.
Stricker said he will meet with other officials from the SWAL today in an effort to help the conference determine if it will attempt to play football this fall or postpone to the alternate spring season.