If the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-star games are played, the area will be well represented.
The WFSCA had originally planned to host the 12-team, three-division jamboree tournament June 18 and 19 at Woodside Sports Complex and Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells, but the date was pushed back until Monday, Aug. 3 and Tuesday, Aug. 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 238 players chosen--all members of the 2020 class--will be split up among 12 teams with four in Division 1, four in Divisions 2 and 3 and four in Divisions 4 and 5.
Elkhorn Area and Whitewater lead the list of area players expected to compete. The Elks will be represented by Morgan Hunter, Izabella Regner and Haley Remington in Division 1.
In Division 2, Whitewater's Morgan Gransee, Alyssa Schumacher and Bryce Hibbs were selected.
Locally, Janesville Craig's Katelyn Palmer and Janesville Parker's Taylor Barfield are on the Division 1 roster. Delavan-Darien's Jasmin Speth is part of the D2 and 3 rosters, along with Big Foot's Kaleigh Baxter. Parkview standout pitcher Remington Stark is on the D4/5 roster.