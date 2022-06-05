The Red Hawks and Cardinals are going to be early birds on Thursday.
The Milton softball team took a 1-0 victory over Burlington in eight innings last Thursday to earn its first trip to the WIAA state quarterfinals since 1992.
Milton (22-8) drew the No. 7 seeding in the eight-team state field. That means coach Kurt Mussey’s Red Hawks will take on second-seeded Sun Prairie (27-1) in the first game of the tournament, an 8 a.m. Thursday quarterfinal at Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus.
Milton hasn’t allowed a run in its four WIAA tournament victories, beating Madison La Follette, Elkhorn, Wales Kettle Moraine and Burlington. The Red Hawks take a seven-game winning streak to state.
Sun Prairie, the state champion in 2018 and state runner-up in 2019 and 2021, enters with a 27-1 record and a 25-game winning streak. Coach Jamie Olson’s Cardinals suffered their only loss in their third game, a loss to Bishop Kelly (Idaho) during their spring-break trip.
The game could be a battle of two of the state’s top pitchers—both sophomores with the last name of Baker.
Milton’s Gwen Baker has a 1.64 ERA with 183 strikeouts, 10 walks and 107 hits allowed in 141 innings, including Milton’s four tournament shutouts.
Sun Prairie’s Tayler Baker is 14-0 with a 1.24 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 68 innings. She has given up 32 hits and 27 walks all season.
Milton’s leading hitters are freshman Ella Knoble (.410 batting average) and Baker (.403). Sun Prairie junior Sophia Royle is hitting .482, one of eight Sun Prairie regulars batting better than .400 for a team that has averaged 10.7 runs per game.
The tournament will continue with Division 1 semifinals on Friday and the championship game on Saturday. Kaukauna (28-0) has earned the No. 1 seeding in Division 2.
Play in four other divisions (each with four qualifying teams) also will take place Thursday through Saturday. The other top-seeded teams are Jefferson in Division 2, Baldwin-Woodville in Division 3, Grantsburg in Division 4 and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in Division 5.
