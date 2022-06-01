Thanks to an outstanding pitching performance from Gwen Baker, the Milton High softball team stands one victory away from a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
It was, in fact, perfect.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore righthander did not allow a baserunner as the No. 3-seeded Red Hawks defeated No. 2-seeded Wales Kettle Moraine, 1-0, in a sectional semifinal Tuesday.
Perfection is something Baker (17-8) has made commonplace this season. She has three perfect games among her 17 victories, and two of those have come in tournament games.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Kurt Mussey, the Red Hawks’ head coach. “You’re lucky if you get one of those in a career, much less than three in a season.”
Milton gave Baker all the support she needed in the second inning.
Senior catcher Grace Schnell worked Lasers starter Ava Sander for a walk. Sophomore Lynden Briggs came on as a courtesy runner and advanced to second on a passed ball. Briggs scored on senior first baseman Haley Reed’s single up the middle.
Milton had one other hit in the game, a single by Ella Knoble.
Baker had five strikeouts among the 21 outs she recorded. That meant 16 outs were recorded by fielders.
“Our defense was lights-out,” Mussey said. “They ate up every ground ball. It was a team effort for sure.”
Sander struck out 15 Red Hawks as the Lasers finished 14-10.
The Red Hawks (18-8) next play No. 1-seeded Burlington at 5 p.m. Thursday in Oregon for a trip to the state tournament. The Demons (21-3) defeated fifth-seeded Janesville Parker, 1-0, in a semifinal Tuesday.
A trip to Goodman Diamond in Madison would be Milton’s third time at state. The Red Hawks qualified in 1990 and 1992.
The Demons have been to state five times—including last season when they lost in the semifinals to eventual state champion Kaukauna. Burlington features NCAA Division 1 recruit Morgan Klein in the circle.
“The girls are very excited for the opportunity,” Mussey said. “You get to this stage, it’s really anybody’s game.”