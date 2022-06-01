BURLINGTON
The Janesville Parker High softball team practiced against Burlington High’s double steal during practice Monday afternoon.
The Demons still were able to execute it in the first inning of the teams’ WIAA Division 1 sectional final Tuesday, and the run they scored on it was the difference in the game.
The Demons defeated the upstart Vikings 1-0 to move on to a sectional final against Milton on Thursday.
Burlington senior pitcher Morgan Klein led the No. 1-seeded Demons, as she has all season. Klein, who is headed to the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) on a NCAA Division I scholarship, struck out 15 and walked one.
Gentry Reed broke up Klein’s no-hit bid by dumping a single into left field in the seventh inning.
Klein improved to 14-2 with 199 strikeouts and 25 walks this season for the 21-3 Demons.
“She’s throwing well right now,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “She’s getting over a little sickness she had, but she pitched another great game today.”
As good as Klein was, Parker junior Hannah Bolly matched her scoreless inning after scoreless inning after the first.
Bolly struck out five and walked one and was able to escape jams on Burlington’s seven hits.
“She threw a good game,” Auseth said.
Parker coach Bob Getka has counted on Bolly all season. Burlington’s only run came in the first inning, after the Vikings appeared to have dodged an early bullet.
With the leadoff batter on first, Burlington’s Kenna Kornely hit a liner that Bolly snagged and threw to first baseman Addison Nelson for a double play.
But Klein, who is a .500 hitter, doubled and went to third on a single by Molly Berezowitz. Berezowitz then took off for second, intending to get in a rundown. Parker knew what was going on, but Klein was able to just beat the home from second.
“That was a play they ran on us last year,” Getka said. “I talked to the girls last night in practice how to execute the out on that pitch.”
But Klein was able to beat the throw.
“We put up a run, and that was it,” Auseth said. “You only have to win by one, right?”
While Klein was in control, Nelson put a scare into the Demons’ ace in the fifth.
With a runner on after a walk, Nelson hit a deep fly to left that the Burlington left fielder caught about five feet in front of the fence.
And in the ninth, Reed—another Parker sophomore—broke Klein’s no-hit bid with a single, and then Nelson hit a smash down the third-base line that was foul by a couple of feet.
Other than that, Klein had the Parker hitters off balance.
“She threw a pitch we had not seen before,” Getka said. “A floater high. She got a lot of our girls early. We were catching up at the end, but we ran out of time.”
But Getka is proud of the season. Parker finished 17-8, and the trip to the sectional was the first for a Vikings team since 1994. The head coach said the record ranks among the top five in school history.
“I’m so proud of the girls,” Getka said. “Twelve of the 14 are coming back. Our future is super, super bright, and that is what I told them.
“We had two more wins in the (WIAA tournament) than we did last year,” Getka said. “Next year, if we do that again we get to state. That’s something we can look forward to.”
BURLINGTON 1, PARKER 0
Parker 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Burlington 100 000 x — 0 7 0
Leading hitters—B: Kenna Kornely 2x3, Molly Berezowitz 2x3. 2B—B: Klein.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—JP: Hannah Bolly 6-7-1-1-5-1; B: Morgan Klein 7-1-0-0-15-1.