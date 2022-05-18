Area teams’ first WIAA tournament competition of the 2022 spring season will take place today.
The Orfordville Parkview softball team earned the No. 8 seeding in its WIAA Division 4 sectional tournament and will play host to No. 9 Kenosha Christian Life in a regional quarterfinal today at 5 p.m.
Other regional quarterfinals will take place Thursday, including Division 2 tests sending No. 9 Evansville to No. 8 Whitewater and No. 10 Delavan-Darien to No. 7 Madison Edgewood/Abundant Life.
Also on Thursday, No. 10 Belleville will play at No. 7 Clinton in a Division 3 regional quarterfinals.
Division 1 competition doesn’t begin until next Tuesday, and pairings for area teams have not yet been announced.
In Division 2 regional semifinals next Tuesday, the Evansville-Whitewater winner will play at No. 1 Jefferson; No. 5 Edgerton will play at No. 4 Monroe; No. 6 Walworth Big Foot will visit No. 3 McFarland; and the winner of the first-round game between Delavan-Darien and Madison Edgewood will play at No. 2 Beloit Turner.
In Division 3, Brodhead earned the No. 1 seeding in its half of a sectional and will play host to either Monticello/New Glarus or Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday. Also, the Clinton-Belleville winner will play at No. 2 Poynette.
In Division 4, the Parview-Christian Life winner will play at No. 1 Deerfield next Tuesday.
Regional semifinals are set for May 26, followed by sectional semifinals on May 31, sectional finals on June 2 and the state tournament at Goodman Diamond in Madison June 9-11.
