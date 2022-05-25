The Edgerton High softball team began the postseason with an upset victory Tuesday.
The fifth-seeded Crimson Tide held on to beat fourth-seeded Monroe 10-9 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game.
Edgerton is scheduled to play at top-seeded Jefferson for the regional title Thursday.
The Crimson Tide pounded out 17 hits, including three from Shannon Rusch.
Also in Division 2, Beloit Turner defeated Madison Edgewood 5-2.
Second-seeded Turner will play host to third-seeded McFarland on Thursday.
In Division 1, Milton steamrolled its way past Madison La Follette 16-0 in four innings.
Third-seeded Milton, which got a home run from Lydia Miller and two doubles from Gwen Baker, will play host to fourth-seeded Elkhorn on Thursday.
At Brodhead, the top-seeded Cardinals coasted past Watertown Luther Prep 6-0 in a Division 3 regional semifinal.
Brodhead (19-4) will welcome fifth-seeded Cambridge on Thursday.
Orfordville Parkview pulled off Tuesday’s biggest shocker. The eighth-seeded Vikings stunned top-seeded Deerfield 6-3 to advance to Thursday’s Division 4 regional final.
Parkview (9-12) is scheduled to play at fourth-seeded Johnson Creek. The Blue Jays swept a doubleheader from the Vikings during the Trailways South regular season.
Boys golf
New Glarus regional—Edgerton and Brodhead finished third and fourth in a Division 2 regional at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club, and Edgerton’s Caleb Kern captured individual medalist honors with a 77. Edgerton also got an 82 from Roman Frodel.
Madison Edgewood and Lodi finished first and second. All four teams will play in next Wednesday’s La Crosse Aquinas sectional at La Crosse Country Club.
Brodhead got 85s from Nolan Oliver and Onni Oliver.
Evansville’s Klyne Johnson shot 85 and won a three-way playoff with teammates Kole Johnson and Sawyer Holman to advance to the sectional as an individual.
Lomira regional—In Division 2 at the Golf Club at Camelot, Whitewater finished second with a 349 score to advance to next Wednesday’s La Crosse Aquinas sectional at La Crosse Country Club. Reece Condon shot 82 and Camden Frye 85 to lead the Whippets, who finished 12 strokes behind Delafield St. John’s NW.
Mineral Point regional—In Division 3, Orfordville Parkview’s Trey Oswald shot 87 at Dodge-Point Country Club to earn an individual berth in next Tuesday’s Markesan sectional at Lawsonia Links in Green Lake. Parkview finished sixth as a team.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.