OREGON
Two freshmen trumped a senior for the Milton softball team Thursday afternoon.
Add in the tremendous contribution of a sophomore, and the result was an eight-inning, 1-0 victory over Burlington—and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state softball tournament for the Red Hawks.
It’ll be Milton’s first trip to the state softball tournament in 30 years.
Freshman Julia Wolf tripled and fellow freshman Ella Knoble brought her home with a single in the top of the eighth inning. And that was all sophomore pitcher Gwen Baker needed to send the Red Hawks past top-seeded Burlington in the sectional final at Oregon High School.
The win put Milton (19-8) into a Division 1 state quarterfinal game Thursday at Goodman Field in Madison. Their opponent will be determined over the weekend in a seeding meeting.
“That’s crazy,” said Milton’s standout sophomore pitcher Gwen Baker of the state berth. “I couldn’t be any prouder of this team.”
Baker has not allowed a run in four WIAA tournament games. On Thursday, though, the 6-foot-1 right-hander and her teammates were facing the Demons’ ace Morgan Klein—who is headed to the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota) on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
As the top-seeded team, the Demons were the home team in Thursday’s game.
“Not that all the pressure was on us. But yep, all the pressure was on us,” Baker said.
Klein lived up to her billing as one of the top pitchers in the state. Through seven shutout innings, Klein delivered 20 strikeouts without a walk.
The only piece of kryptonite for her in the Milton lineup was Knoble, who singled her first two times up.
Knoble joined most of her teammates by striking out her third time up in the fifth inning.
Senior catcher Grace Schnell put the first chink in Klein’s armor by drilling a single into left field in the seventh inning.
Ashley Vanderhei then laid down a solid sacrifice bunt to send courtesy runner Avery Agnew to second. Haley Reed then flied out to center and Klein got a strikeout to end the inning.
While the Red Hawks failed to score, they showed something besides swings and misses.
Milton coach Rick Mussey said he had the hitters move up in the batter’s box against Klein, which help reduce the break in her pitches.
“We just had to take advantage of our opportunities, which we have been doing the last couple of weeks,” Mussey said.
But then came the eighth, when Milton finally broke through.
After a groundout and Klein’s 20th and final strikeout began the eighth inning, Wolf lined a pitch over the centerfielder’s head and slid safely into third.
Milton’s designated hitter had struck out in her three previous at-bats.
“I was just thinking too much,” Wolf said. “I knew I could hit off of her. It was all in the mind.
“I just let it go and ripped it,” she said. “It was awesome.”
Knoble followed with more awesome. She dumped a single into center to score Wolf.
“I was really confident and excited,” Knoble said of the at-bat, adding that she didn’t know what type of pitch she got to hit.
Baker also singled, but Knoble was thrown out at third to end the inning. That left it up to Baker to keep the Demons scoreless in the bottom of the eighth.
An error and a single allowed Burlington to put runners on second and third with two outs. But a groundout—on a close play at first—sent the Red Hawks into an infield celebration.
“It was a little nerve-wracking, but we pulled through,” Baker said.
“That was just a great, great game,” Mussey said. “That is why you work all winter and early spring.
“Those girls deserve every bit of that,” he said. “They work hard. These girls are playing to their full potential right now.”
And that has earned the Red Hawks a trip to Madison.
MILTON 1, BURLINGTON 0
Milton 000 000 01 — 1 7 1
Burlington 000 000 00 — 0 8 1
Hitting—M: Ella Knoble 3x4 (RBI), Julia Wolf (3B); B: Kendra Baumeister 2x4, Morgan Klein 2x4, Katie Berezowitz 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—M: Gwen Baker (W, 8-8-0-0-10-0), B: Morgan Klein (L, 8-7-1-1-20-0).