Brodhead celebrates after defeating Somerset 5-0 in a Division 3 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond on the UW-Madison campus on Friday. Brodhead will play Mayville in the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Brodhead’s Taetum Hoesly has her eyes on the ball after getting caught in a rundown between third base and home during Friday's Division 3 state semifinal game in Madison. There was an error on the throw that allowed Hoesly to run home and score the Cardinals' first run of the game against Somerset. They won 5-0 to advance to the championship game to be played Saturday against Mayville.
Ava Risum runs to celebrate with catcher Jerrica Schwartz after their Brodhead team beat Somerset 5-0 in a Division 3 state semifinal game Friday at Goodman Diamond on the UW-Madison campus. Brodhead will play Mayville in the championship game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON — Sophia Leitzen mashed two important triples — one that gave top-seeded Brodhead its first run of the game and one to deliver it its fifth and final run — to lead the Cardinals to a 5-0 WIAA Division 3 softball state tournament semifinal win over No. 4 Somerset on Friday.
Brodhead (26-2) started Friday's game in a funk as starting pitcher Mckenna Young allowed a walk — just her 10th of the season — and the Cardinals committed an error later in the inning.