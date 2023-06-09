MADISON — Sophia Leitzen mashed two important triples — one that gave top-seeded Brodhead its first run of the game and one to deliver it its fifth and final run — to lead the Cardinals to a 5-0 WIAA Division 3 softball state tournament semifinal win over No. 4 Somerset on Friday.

Brodhead (26-2) started Friday's game in a funk as starting pitcher Mckenna Young allowed a walk — just her 10th of the season — and the Cardinals committed an error later in the inning.

SOWI_230610_BRODHEAD_05.jpg
Buy Now

Brodhead’s Taetum Hoesly has her eyes on the ball after getting caught in a rundown between third base and home during Friday's Division 3 state semifinal game in Madison. There was an error on the throw that allowed Hoesly to run home and score the Cardinals' first run of the game against Somerset. They won 5-0 to advance to the championship game to be played Saturday against Mayville.
SOWI_230610_BRODHEAD_06.jpg
Buy Now

Brodhead’s Taetum Hoesly scores after an overthrown ball from Somerset's catcher to third base during Friday's Division 3 state semifinal game at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
SOWI_230610_BRODHEAD_08.jpg
Buy Now

Brodhead’s Jaelyn Hilliard somehow avoids the tag and is called safe at home during a Division 3 state semifinal game Friday against Somerset at Goodman Diamond on the UW-Madison campus.
SOWI_230610_BRODHEAD_09.jpg
Buy Now

Brodhead’s Jaelyn Hilliard avoids the tag and is called safe during a Division 3 state semifinal game against Somerset at Goodman Diamond on the UW-Madison campus Friday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you