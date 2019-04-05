EDGERTON

Whitewater High’s softball players have been looking forward to this spring.

The Whippets spent the past couple seasons with a young roster, and they did their best to wade through a tough Rock Valley Conference.

Now, with one of the most veteran-laden teams in the league, Whitewater is emerging as a conference title contender.

The Whippets ran their season-opening winning streak to six games Friday afternoon, beating host Edgerton 6-0 at Race Track Park. Whitewater (5-0) is the only remaining unbeaten team in the RVC.

“We have taken our lumps the last couple years with some younger girls, but now we’re mainly juniors and seniors,” Whitewater coach Ron Sdano said. “Five seniors, four juniors and two sophomores, so we’re upper-class, and this is what we expected when these girls got to be juniors and seniors. You expect to be able to win.”

Senior pitcher Sara Johnson has been a big part of the early success.

Johnson did a good job of mixing her pitches against an Edgerton team that was playing just its second game of the season. She allowed five hits and two walks and struck out six in earning the shutout victory.

“Sara’s done a really good job,” Sdano said. “We expected this from her, and she’s really coming through. We’re kind of riding her coattails right now, but we’re also hitting the ball well.”

Friday’s game marked the first time the Whippets scored less than 11 runs in a game. But they piled up 10 hits and came through in the clutch when necessary.

Junior Jacee Johnson went 3-for-4. She led off the top of the second with a single, moved up on an error, took third on a fielder’s choice and scored on Catherine Yang’s bunt single. Yang came around to score on a two-out double to right field by Jocelin Beecroft.

That 2-0 lead held up until the fifth inning, where Whitewater doubled its lead. Beecroft reached on an error and later scored on Bryce Hibbs’ single to right. And the Whippets took advantage of a double steal to score their fourth run.

A couple mental gaffes in the field hurt the Tide, who are still getting all on the same page after players missed practices and Tuesday’s loss to Brodhead due to a band trip and a senior class trip.

“We just have not really been together yet as a team all year,” Edgerton coach Tony DeWar said. “We’re going to be out here at 4 o’clock Sunday to practice, because we have no choice. We just have to get together.

“Now we’ve got everybody, and we’ll be better.”

The Tide had runners in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings but could not scratch out a run. That included the fourth, where there were runners on first and third and nobody out. Whitewater left fielder Morgan Gransee caught a fly ball for the first out and threw a runner out attempting to score, preserving the 2-0 lead.

“We had to really fight in this one; it was good for us,” Sdano said. “We had two double plays on fly balls. We had some big plays, or it could have been a totally different story.”

Gransee’s bases-loaded double to left in the top of the sixth made it 6-0. Gransee went 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored out of the leadoff spot.

Jacee Johnson finished with three hits and scored twice.

The Whippets were without their standout catcher, Alyssa Schumacher, due to injury, though she hopes to return to the lineup next week, Sdano said.

Whitewater is undoubtedly the hottest softball team in the area, but it will see its Rock Valley lead tested. The Whippets are scheduled to host East Troy on Tuesday, play at Beloit Turner on Thursday and take on McFarland in a doubleheader Saturday.

“We’re playing well,” Sdano said. “We just need to keep it going.”

WHITEWATER 6, EDGERTON 0

Whitewater;020;022;0—6;10;0

Edgerton;000;000;0—0;5;3

S. Johnson and Lesar; Martinez and Schuman

Leading hitters—Gransee (W) 2x4, J. Johnson (W) 3x4, Yang (W) 2x3, Rebman (E) 2x3. 2B—Gransee, Beecroft (W), Lien (E).

SO—Johnson 6, Martinez 3. BB—Johnson 2, Martinez 1.