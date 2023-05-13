Milton suffered its first Badger Conference softball defeat of the season Friday afternoon in Watertown.
The Red Hawks opened the scoring in the top of the second with back-to-back hits, a single by Kylie Marquardt and an RBI double from Kylie Reed.
Milton junior pitcher Gwen Baker sat down the Goslings in order in the first, but Alyx Johnson started the second with a single to right, and Watertown took advantage of an error to put runners at second and third with one out.
Baker worked out of that situation with three straight strikeouts, but she was unable to get out of a second error-fueled jam in the third.
The first error of the inning was Baker's, then Watertown advanced the runner to second with a sacrifice bunt for the second out. An error on a subsequent ground ball put runners at the corners, and then Johnson got her second hit of the game, a two-RBI double that put the Goslings ahead 2-1.
Watertown added another run on a bunt single in the fourth, and the Red Hawks couldn't put together enough offense to threaten the Goslings' lead until their first two batters reached in the top of the seventh.
But Johnson closed the door from there, getting a popout, a flyout and a strikeout to beat the Red Hawks.
Milton, the No. 5 team in the state in Division 1 in WisSports.net's rankings, will play a nonconference game in Brodhead against the Cardinals, the No. 2 team in Division 3, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 3, MILTON 1
Milton;010;000;0;—;1;5;4
Watertown;002;100;X;—;3;5;2
Leading hitters—Marquardt (M) 2x3, Johnson (W) 2x2, Howlett (W) 2x3. 2B—Reed (M), Johnson (W).