Janesville Craig picked up a pair of nonconference softball wins over Oregon and Stoughton at Craig High on Saturday afternoon.
In the first game, a 4-3 win over the Panthers, the Cougars overcame scored twice in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.
Down 3-2 to start the inning, Paige Pryne hit a single, followed by Ella Loveland reaching base and advancing to second on an Oregon error. Brynn Sikich then reached base on a bunt attempt to load the bases.
After a popout, Bella Vitaioli came to the plate with the bases still loaded. She singled to center to bring home Pryne and tie the game. A strikeout of the next batter — Oregon pitcher Carly Zych’s 10th of the game — put Bailey Bienema in position to win the game for Craig.
She came through with a single to left that allowed Loveland to score.
The Cougars rode the momentum of their first game into the second against the Vikings, scoring seven runs in the first en route to a 10-4 win.
Five Craig batters had multiple hits, including Eichelt, who went 2-for-4 with a double and a homer.
Overall, I was happy with how we played our first two contests,” Cougars coach Kristen Worm said. “It’s been a long wait and a lot of indoor practice, but we were able to execute some of what we’ve been working on with baserunning. I was really happy to see that translate to the field today.”
The Cougars will play their first Big Eight game of the season at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon against Sun Prairie West at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
RESULTS SATURDAY
GAME ONE
JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, OREGON 3
Oregon 030 000 0 — 3 4 3
Janesville Craig 000 110 2 — 4 6 2
Leading hitters—Vitaioli (JC) 2x4.
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k)—O: Zych (6 2/3-6-1-3-10). JC: Stanley (7-4-0-0-4).
GAME TWO
JANESVILLE CRAIG 10, STOUGHTON 4
Stoughton 101 020 0 —4 10 1
Janesville Craig 700 012 x — 10 14 0
Leading hitters—Koepke (S) 3x3, Loveland (JC) 3x4, Vitaioli (JC) 2x4, Bienema (JC) 2x4, Stanley (JC) 2x4, Eichelt (JC) 2x4. 2B—Loveland (JC), Vitaioli (JC), Bienema (JC), Eichelt (JC). HR—Eichelt (JC).