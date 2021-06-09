The Janesville Craig and Beloit Memorial softball teams conclude their regular seasons at 4:30 this afternoon at Beloit.
If the game matches the intensity of their Big Eight Conference game Wednesday at the Youth Sports Complex, it will be a dandy finale.
Bella Vitaioli had two clutch—including the go-ahead two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, and Presley Stanley and Bailey Bienema combined to hold the Purple Knights to three runs in a 5-3 Cougars’ victory Wednesday.
“It was a well-played games on both sides,” Craig coach Kristin Worm said. “It was tight the entire game.”
Stanley held Beloit scoreless for the first five innings.
In the bottom of the fifth, Vitaioli drove in a run and the Cougars took a 2-0 lead.
Beloit got to Stanley in the top of the sixth, scoring three times to take a 3-2 lead.
“Presley did a good job controlling them, but after two or three at-bats, they started to get to her,” Worm said.
Bienema came on to get the final four outs, which included two strikeouts.
“Bailey did a great job for us,” Worm said.
Base running, which help lead to the Cougars’ loss against Parker on Tuesday, helped the Cougars take the lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Abby Wobig doubled to lead off the inning. On a delayed steal, Wobig took third.
Stanley tied the game with an RBI single. After Bienema singled, Vitaioli brought both runners home with a single.
The Cougars (9-11 overall, 9-8 in the Big Eight) earned the No. 3 seed in their seven-team regional tournament. Craig opens tournament play against Stoughton at home Monday. First pitch at the Youth Sports Complex is set for 4:30 p.m.
CRAIG 5, BELOIT 3
Beloit;000;003;0—3-8;1
Craig;000;023;x—5;7;2
Swanson; Stanley and Bienema (6).
Leading hitters—Gutierrez (BM) 2x3, Bittner (BM) 2x4; B. Vitaioli (JC) 3x3. 2B—Wobig (JC).
SO—Swanson (BM) 3; Stanley (JC) 1, Bienema (JC) 2. BB—Swanson 1.