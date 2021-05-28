Janesville Parker's softball team lost its fifth straight Big Eight Conference game Friday.
Jana Lawrence's RBI single in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the game-winner as Verona edged Parker 8-7 at the Youth Sports Complex.
Parker (7-7, 4-7) tied the game at 7-7 in the fifth inning on Alli Rosga's RBI single but could not win it in the seventh despite having runners on first and second with one out.
"Our inability to get the sacrifice bunt down probably cost us the game," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "We had a couple of opportunities to get one down and couldn't do it.
"And we had some errors that we need to clean up, but we played much better today against a very good team than we have recently. We swung the bats well."
Verona (14-2, 9-1) scored five runs in the top of the first inning, but Parker tied it with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Alexys Luek's two-run double sparked the Vikings' rally.
Parker hosts conference-leading Middleton (9-0) on Tuesday.
VERONA 9, PARKER 8 (8)
Verona;520;010;01--9;15;2
Janesville Parker;520;010;00--8;9;5
Bostley, Blomberg (3); Bolly
Leading hitters--Blomberg (V) 2x4, Rivera (V) 2x5, Williams (P) 3x5. 2B--Blomberg (V), Rivera (V), Luek (P). HR--Bostley (V)
SO--Bostley 1, Blomberg 8, Bolly 5. BB--Bostley 3, Blomberg 5, Bolly 1