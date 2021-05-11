The hits kept coming Tuesday for the Verona Area's softball team.
The host Wildcats banged out 19 hits en route to a 14-4 win over Janesville Craig in a Big Eight Conference game that ended in the sixth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Craig (3-4) tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the third, but Verona responded with four runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth.
"Playing the same team two nights in a row is tough," Craig coach Kristen Worm said. "We ran out of tricks in our bag.
"They started hitting, and we just couldn't stop them. We just came up a couple innings short tonight."
Presley Stanley and Abby Humphrey had two hits each for Craig.
The Cougars host Sun Prairie on Friday at the Youth Sports Complex.
VERONA 14, CRAIG 4 (6)
Janesville Craig;004;000--4;6;2
Verona;022;046--14;19;0
Stanley, Bienema (5); H. Blomberg
Leading hitters--Stanley (C) 2x2, Humphrey (C) 2x3, Toman (V) 5x5, A. Blomberg (V) 3x4, Lawrence (V) 2x3, Salas (V) 2x3, H. Blomberg (V) 2x5, Rivera (V) 2x5, Pederson (V) 2x5. 2B--Bostley (V), Salas (V), H. Blomgren (V)
SO--H. Blomberg 9. BB--Stanley 3, Blomberg 2