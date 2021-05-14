Janesville Parker's softball team had defending Big Eight champion Verona on the ropes Friday afternoon but could spring the upset.
The host Wildcats scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 6-5 victory.
Parker (6-3, 4-3) took a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning on Alyssa Ayers' two-run homer but could not hold on.
"We lost 18-0 and 11-4 to Verona two years ago, but we really thought we could come in here tonight and get a win," Parker coach Bob Getka said. "We were close to doing that, but a couple of errors and walks did us in.
"Hannah (Bolly) pitched a whale of a game, but we did not defend well in the first inning, and they got three runs out of it."
Alli Rosga had three of Parker's 10 hits, while Jasmyn Demrow had two RBI.
Parker will look for a split in the season series Tuesday when it hosts Verona at the Youth Sports Complex.
VERONA 6, PARKER 5
Janesville Parker;011;201;0--5;10;3
Verona;300;200;1--6;8;0
Bolly; Bostley, Blomberg (5)
Leading hitters--Rosga (P) 3x4, Toman (V) 3x4. 2B--Osting (V). HR--Ayers (P)
SO--Bolly 4, Bostley 2, Blomberg 5. BB--Bolly 4, Bostley 2, Blomberg 1