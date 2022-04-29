Verona rallies past Janesville Parker in Big Eight softball Gazette staff Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Parker softball team lost for just the second time this season on Friday.Verona rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning en route to a 3-1 Big Eight Conference win at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.Parker (6-2, 5-2) lost despite an outstanding effort in the circle from Hannah Bolly. The junior right-hander struck out eight and allowed only one earned run in going the distance.Verona scored three runs in the sixth aided by two Parker errors."Things kind of snoballed against us in the sixth," Parker coach Bob Getka said. ""And it's too bad because our defense was really good before that. We had turned two double plays."That's two games that we've lost now where we led 1-0 most of the game. We have to figure out a way to put up a few more runs."Parker is scheduled to host state-ranked and unbeaten Sun Prairie on Monday.VERONA 3, PARKER 1Verona;000;003;0—;3;4;0Janesville Parker;100;000;0—;1;3;2Leading hitters—V: Blomberg (2B).Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—V: Kreuser (4-2-1-1-2-1), Blomberg (W, 3-1-0-0-4-1): P: Bolly (L, 7-4-3-1-8-3). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Parker Softball Bob Getka Hannah Bolly Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Police: Suspect in custody after reported gun homicide at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Milton School District to reduce staffing levels as enrollment takes sharpest decrease in three years To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Some Janesville School District elementary schools will see reductions in teachers for 2022-23 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form