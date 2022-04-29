01STOCK_SOFTBALL

The Janesville Parker softball team lost for just the second time this season on Friday.

Verona rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning en route to a 3-1 Big Eight Conference win at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.

Parker (6-2, 5-2) lost despite an outstanding effort in the circle from Hannah Bolly. The junior right-hander struck out eight and allowed only one earned run in going the distance.

Verona scored three runs in the sixth aided by two Parker errors.

"Things kind of snoballed against us in the sixth," Parker coach Bob Getka said. ""And it's too bad because our defense was really good before that. We had turned two double plays.

"That's two games that we've lost now where we led 1-0 most of the game. We have to figure out a way to put up a few more runs."

Parker is scheduled to host state-ranked and unbeaten Sun Prairie on Monday.

VERONA 3, PARKER 1

Verona;000;003;0—;3;4;0

Janesville Parker;100;000;0—;1;3;2

Leading hitters—V: Blomberg (2B).

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—V: Kreuser (4-2-1-1-2-1), Blomberg (W, 3-1-0-0-4-1): P: Bolly (L, 7-4-3-1-8-3).

