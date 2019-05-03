For the second consecutive day, Janesville Craig's softball team scored in the top of the first inning.

And for the second straight day, a Big Eight Conference rival recovered to beat the visiting Cougars.

Verona scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and four more times in the third on the way to a 9-4 victory.

Craig (5-11, 3-8 Big Eight) scored three times in the top of the fifth, but Verona responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning and held off the Cougars from there.

Sophomores Abby Humphrey and Samantha Flint had three hits apiece for the Cougars. Senior Amanda Carlson also went 3-for-4 for Craig.

The Cougars had three players with at least three hits. Craig hosts Madison La Follette on Tuesday.

VERONA 9, CRAIG 4

Janesville Craig;100;030;0—4;12;2

Verona;204;201;x—9;12;2

Kealy, Lyle (4); Anderson

Leading hitters—Humphrey (C) 3x4, Flint (C) 3x4, Carlson (C) 2x4, McChesney (V) 2x3, Keyes (V) 2x3 , Bostley (V) 2x3, Vogel (V) 2x3, Pederson (V) 2x4, Toman (V) 2x4. 2B—Keyes 2, Bostley 2, Pederson, Toman, Carlson.

SO—Anderson 5, Kealy 2. BB—Lyle 3, Kealy 1, Anderson 1.